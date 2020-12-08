Former Maiden, East Burke coach Tom Brown hospitalized with COVID symptoms

Hall of Fame football coach Tom Brown is back in the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Maiden High School football team’s Twitter.

Brown, 77, served 35 seasons across two stints as head coach for the Blue Devils (1966-78; 1986-2007) and four seasons at Bunker Hill (1979-82) before coaching East Burke for three seasons from 2014-16, a run that included a third-round NCHSAA 2A state playoff appearance in 2015, just the third time in program history that feat was accomplished.

The legendary prep coach’s career record is 365-140-7, and he won both a WNCHSAA title in 1971 and an NCHSAA state championship in 1978 with the Blue Devils. He is a member of four halls of fame and was named one of the NCHSAA’s top 100 coaches all-time in 2013.

He was also named the Carolina Panthers' 2005 N.C. high school state coach of the year and was N.C.’s head coach in the Shrine Bowl in 2000.