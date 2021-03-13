 Skip to main content
Former East Burke standout Shatley re-signs with Jaguars
  Updated
Tyler Shatley
Zach Bolinger, The Associated Press

According to multiple outlets, East Burke High and Clemson University alumnus Tyler Shatley has re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he has spent his entire NFL career. Shatley initially signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has appeared in 94 games with 25 starts. The 29-year-old offensive lineman played in all 16 games (10 starts) in 2020, seeing time at three different positions — center, left guard and right guard. The financial terms of the deal had not been reported as of presstime.

