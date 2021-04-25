FOOTHILLS’ FINEST: Five local football players hoping to have their names called in this week’s NFL draft

Entering the 2019 season, Surratt the opportunity to become the Demon Deacons’ top pass catcher, and that’s exactly what he did. In addition to being named First Team All-ACC at wide receiver and one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver in the nation, he was the ACC Receiver of the Week in four of the season’s first eight weeks and was the first player from a Power Five conference to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards that year.

After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9, 2019, Surratt decided to come back for his redshirt junior season. However, he ultimately decided to sit out the season due to COVID-19 concerns and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft instead.

Surratt hasn’t played much competitive football in the last year-and-a-half, so when looking at his draft stock it might be comforting to know that he has not been getting hit consistently for an additional season. Still, he has to find a way to separate from defensive backs if he hopes to excel at the pro level, as he had to consistently make contested catches while in college due to his inability to do so.