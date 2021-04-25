FOOTHILLS’ FINEST: Five local football players hoping to have their names called in this week’s NFL draft

At first glance, 1779 might not seem like one of the more important years in American history. There are still four more years until the Revolutionary War is over and not much else of note occurs in the United States. Francis Scott Key, the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” is born and the Fort Wilson Riot takes place, changing how the country looks at the price of inflation and free trade.
On a smaller scale in the state of North Carolina, Lincoln County is formed, and 63 years later Catawba County is formed. This area becomes known as the “Foothills” of North Carolina. The towns of Maiden, Morganton, Denver and Hickory become a part of this “Foothills” area along with towns including Brevard, Shelby and Mount Airy.
In nearly 180 years as its own county, Catawba County has produced notable athletes and coaches such as Madison Bumgarner, Dale Jarrett and Rick Barnes. Nevertheless, Catawba County has had a very sparse amount of athletes make it to the pinnacle of professional football, the NFL. There are only three known players born in Hickory to have appeared in the NFL.
Kicker Ryan Succop, who won a Super Bowl in February as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attended Hickory High School and was a four-time all-conference selection and two-time all-state performer.
Fullback Austin Johnson, who also went to Hickory High, spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Buccaneers from 2012-17.
The final player from Hickory is wide receiver Ozzie Clay, who played at Iowa State and was drafted by Washington in the 17th round of the 1964 NFL draft.
Other players from the Foothills area include C.J. Wilson, Brandon Spikes, Nick Easton, Tyler Shatley, Jonathan Bullard, Bruce Davis, Tiger Greene, A.J. Greene, Thane Gash, Robert Williams, Norris McCleary, Chris Coleman, Leon Johnson, Nick Maddox, Scottie Montgomery, Bobby Bell, Johnnie Hudson, Paul Kiser, Tom London, Bill Anderson, Perry Jeter, Sam Gash, Bob McCreary and Justin Harper.
Thursday’s NFL draft is shaping up to be a historic one, as five young men from the Foothills of North Carolina have the opportunity to change how this state is looked at in regards to developing young talent for the NFL. These five young men display the strength, speed, toughness and talent that scouts search years for.
CALEB FARLEYFarley starred at Maiden High School from 2013-16, playing for four state playoff teams while enjoying one of the most decorated careers in the history of North Carolina football. His 124 career touchdowns ranked sixth in the state’s record books as of 2017. In addition to setting a school record for rushing yards in a single season with 2,574 as a senior, Farley added 37 touchdowns on the ground to go with 1,776 passing yards and 21 touchdowns through the air.
Farley ranks third in North Carolina history with 58 total touchdowns in a single season, setting the state record for touchdowns in a game twice by recording eight touchdowns in back-to-back games. He was named the Southern District 7 Player of the Year as a senior and received college attention from the likes of Ohio University, Wake Forest, West Virginia and South Carolina. Farley was ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN and committed to Virginia Tech on April 15, 2016.
Farley began his time in Blacksburg, Virginia, as a wide receiver, but tore his ACL and during his recovery time was convinced to switch to cornerback. Head coach Justin Fuente and his staff made one of the most important position changes in the history of Virginia Tech football. From then on Farley was a superstar defensive back for the Hokies.
During his redshirt sophomore season at Virginia Tech, Farley burst onto the scene as a shutdown defensive back in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He led the ACC in passes defensed with 16, tied for second in the league with four interceptions and became a household name against Miami in a nationally televised game when he had two interceptions against quarterback D’Eriq King.
During Farley’s 2019 season, he allowed only 18 completions on 50 attempts. He was named to the All-ACC team, becoming the first Virginia Tech cornerback to earn the honor since Greg Stroman in 2017.
Continuing to improve is the key for Farley, who allowed a 96.5 passer rating in 2018 and improved astronomically in 2019 by allowing a 26.8 passer rating. The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder has the explosiveness and speed of a cornerback three inches shorter than him. Farley’s closing speed will be a difference maker against receivers on in-breaking routes, but his height and jumping ability will make all professional quarterbacks think twice before they try to throw up a jump ball against him.
Farley’s contemporaries in this draft class include Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Georgia’s Tyson Campbell. On March 22, Farley announced he would be sitting out of his pro day workout in order to have a microdiscectomy on his back. Farley explained that the injury occurred while working out and not from playing football. The injury occurred a year ago, but he said in a statement that he tweaked his back earlier this year and decided to have the surgery. Farley has stated that the surgery is nothing to worry about and he might have convinced any doubters by running a 4.28 at a workout held by Bommarito Performance Systems.
Recent mock drafts from experts have Farley sliding into the middle or end of the first round. Surtain and Horn have been projected to be taken ahead of him in the majority of mock drafts. Potential places he could land include the New York Giants at pick No. 11, the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17.
LANDON DICKERSONDickerson was an anchor on the offensive and defensive lines for the Hickory High Red Tornadoes before transferring to South Caldwell to finish his high school career. As a senior, he led the Spartans to an 11-3 record and the third round of the 4A state playoffs in one of the deepest playoff runs in school history under former head coach Butch Carter. Additionally, Dickerson played for Team Armour in the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game and was also selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Dickerson received attention from powerhouse football schools all over the country including Clemson, Florida, Stanford, Michigan and Georgia. Listed as a five-star recruit by 24/7 Sports and a four-star recruit by ESPN, he committed to Florida State on Feb. 3, 2016.
Dickerson spent three injury-plagued years at Florida State. As a freshman, he started seven games and showed great potential for the Seminoles before a knee injury ended his season. He played four games in 2017 before another injury ended his sophomore campaign. In 2018, Dickerson played in a single game before another injury cut his junior season short, and he consequently was granted a medical redshirt for the 2018 season.
During the offseason, Dickerson let it be known he would be entering the transfer portal, narrowing his decision down to two schools fairly quickly. He had Texas A&M and Alabama as his final two choices, ultimately choosing the latter.
Initially, people in the media were unsure how Dickerson would mesh with the Crimson Tide’s offensive line. He played games at tackle and guard at Florida State, but Alabama had All-American talent at both tackle and guard positions including Alex Leatherwood, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Deonte Brown. In the end, Alabama moved Dickerson to center in 2019 and he flourished at his new position.
Dickerson was written off by some supporters of the Crimson Tide as a great prospect who could not stay healthy enough to make an impact, but he proved the doubters wrong by starting 24 of a possible 26 games during his two seasons at Alabama. He was the anchor of an offensive line that led the Crimson Tide to one of the school’s greatest seasons, as Alabama rolled through everyone including Ohio State 52-24 in the national title game.
Although Dickerson did not play in the national championship after tearing his ACL in the Southeastern Conference championship game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave him the opportunity to take the final snaps of the contest. During his redshirt senior season, Dickerson was a unanimous All-American, a First Team All-SEC performer, the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s best center and the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy with the aforementioned Leatherwood.
Dickerson spent his second year as the Crimson Tide’s starting center, averaging an overall blocking grade of 91.3 by the Alabama coaching staff and 99.6 on assignments. Pro Football Focus listed Dickerson as the top-rated run-blocking center with a grade of 92.8, and he ranked No. 2 among centers in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an overall offensive grade of 91.5 entering the College Football Playoff.
The key for Dickerson is to do everything he can do to stay on the field because the most valuable trait for an NFL player is availability. A talented player can lose his spot to a much less talented player if he cannot stay on the field. The core reasons why Dickerson is a potential starter in the NFL are his leadership abilities, his hustle and his awareness.
Dickerson’s projected draft spot is all over the place. It is plausible that he could be an end of the first round prospect if a team falls in love with him, but he could also fall into the third round due to injury concerns.
Teams that could give Dickerson a call include the Pittsburgh Steelers (picks No. 25, 55 and 88), the Green Bay Packers (No. 29, 62 and 93) and the Miami Dolphins (No. 6, 36 and 81).
CHAZZ SURRATTSurratt had undoubtedly one of the greatest high school football careers in North Carolina history. He led East Lincoln High to state championships in 2012 and 2014, showing up time and time again when it mattered most.
Surratt caught a touchdown pass to clinch a win over Tarboro in the 2012 state title game before leading his team up and down the field in the championship game against Washington in 2014. During the latter contest, he ran for 75 yards and a touchdown and completed 15 of 28 passes for 212 yards and another score to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player honors.
During his time as a Mustang, Surratt helped East Lincoln post an overall record of 54-6. He was named the Parade National Player of the Year as a senior while also being recognized as the MaxPreps National Small Schools Player of the Year.
Surratt’s name will forever be etched into North Carolina’s record books for all of the records he smashed while at East Lincoln. He broke the state record for total career yards with 16,593 and also owns the state record for touchdown responsibility with 229 career scores, including 3,536 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns during his senior season to go with 1,345 rushing yards and 15 more scores.
Surratt led East Lincoln to 30 straight wins during his career, and another record he broke was the state record for total offense previously held by former Independence quarterback and three-time state champion Chris Leak. Surratt was heavily recruited by the ACC, receiving offers from Clemson, North Carolina State and Boston College. Although he initially committed to Duke, he eventually switched his commitment to North Carolina on June 26, 2015.
Upon arriving in Chapel Hill in 2016 Surratt was redshirted, but as a redshirt freshman he appeared in nine games and made seven starts for the Tar Heels at quarterback. He finished the season with a team-high 1,342 passing yards while completing 107 of 183 attempts for eight touchdowns, and he also rushed for 210 yards and five scores.
Injuries plagued North Carolina in 2017 as it finished with a 3-9 record, and going into 2018 head coach Larry Fedora had multiple options under center. However, Surratt appeared in only one game that season before being lost to injury. Fedora was fired following the season and the Tar Heels chose to bring back former coach Mack Brown.
Prior to the 2019 season, Surratt made the decision to switch to linebacker. In addition to being a First Team All-ACC Selection and runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he led the Tar Heels and ranked second in the ACC with 115 tackles and was fourth in the conference with 8.8 tackles per game.
Surratt and the Tar Heels followed that season with a strong 2020 campaign, finishing 8-4 and ranked No. 18 by the Associated Press at the conclusion of the season. Surratt was North Carolina’s leading tackler with 91 and was second on the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (six) while finishing fourth in quarterback hurries (six). A team captain and the team’s defensive MVP during his redshirt senior season, he led the Tar Heels to an Orange Bowl appearance against Texas A&M.
It is likely that Surratt will be taken within the first three rounds of the NFL draft, as he is an elite athlete who plays fast. He played quarterback all his life until his junior year of college, giving him additional knowledge that helps him sniff out screens and blow up plays.
Surratt is not the biggest linebacker at 6-2, 229 pounds, so bulking up could be crucial to him finding a starting position in the NFL. Nevertheless, he was a consistent playmaker in college, possessing great instincts and speed that allows him to run from sideline to sideline.
Teams that are likely to be suitors for Surratt include the Kansas City Chiefs at pick No. 63 in the second round or No. 94 in the third round, the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 69 (third round) or 111 (fourth round) and the Green Bay Packers at No. 62 (second round) or 92 (third round).
SAGE SURRATTAnother name many automatically think of as one of the greatest athletes in North Carolina history is Chazz’s brother, Sage. Not only did he set new high school state records among receivers, but he was a phenomenal basketball player as well.
Surratt spent three years at East Lincoln High with his brother throwing him the ball before transferring to Lincolnton for his senior season. As a senior under head coach Ledford Gibson, he set state records with 129 receptions, 2,104 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he had two interceptions for scores on the defensive side.
Surratt’s career marks are also eye-popping, as he finished with more receptions (366), receiving yards (5,926) and receiving touchdowns (80) than any other player in North Carolina history. A member of East Lincoln’s state title-winning football team in 2014, he was a three-time MaxPreps All-American in football and basketball and became the first individual to win state player of the year in both sports during the 2016-17 school year.
The second all-time scorer in the state with 2,951 career points on the hardwood, Surratt was ranked a three-star football prospect by 24/7 Sports. He received offers from North Carolina, South Carolina and Harvard, initially committing to the latter before de-committing and choosing to sign with Wake Forest on Feb. 1, 2017.
Like his brother, Surratt redshirted his freshman season at the college level, but started off strong the next season. He had 150 yards in his first career start at Tulane and earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors, finishing the season as the team’s second leading receiver with 41 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 13 games.
Entering the 2019 season, Surratt the opportunity to become the Demon Deacons’ top pass catcher, and that’s exactly what he did. In addition to being named First Team All-ACC at wide receiver and one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver in the nation, he was the ACC Receiver of the Week in four of the season’s first eight weeks and was the first player from a Power Five conference to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards that year.
After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9, 2019, Surratt decided to come back for his redshirt junior season. However, he ultimately decided to sit out the season due to COVID-19 concerns and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft instead.
Surratt hasn’t played much competitive football in the last year-and-a-half, so when looking at his draft stock it might be comforting to know that he has not been getting hit consistently for an additional season. Still, he has to find a way to separate from defensive backs if he hopes to excel at the pro level, as he had to consistently make contested catches while in college due to his inability to do so.
At 6-2, 215 pounds, Surratt would ideally fill the role of a slot receiver in an open, spread offense where he will not be required to get as much separation from cornerbacks and where he can take advantage of linebackers in coverage. He could also shine near the goal line in jump ball scenarios by using his size to go get the ball, while his solid blocking skills will also come in handy.
Surratt is projected to be taken on the third day of the draft, which will include Rounds 4 through 7. This year’s crop of receivers is one of the deepest in recent memory, but if he lands on the right roster he could one day become a starter and be a game changer in the NFL.
The Steelers are one of the greatest franchises at drafting and developing wide receivers, doing so with the likes of Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace, Hines Ward, Diontae Johnson and Emmanuel Sanders, all of whom were drafted in the third round or later. Surratt could land with Pittsburgh, but also might be a good fit with the Houston Texans alongside smaller receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. He could even join the New England Patriots and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who struggled in the passing game a year ago.
BJ EMMONSFormer Freedom High standout Emmons probably still conjures up nightmares for opposing defenders. He broke off big runs for touchdowns, ran over defensive backs and drove defensive coordinators crazy while showcasing his skills as a high school gridiron star from 2012-15.
A four-time state playoff participant with the Patriots, Emmons was the top-ranked running back in the nation according to Rivals and ESPN. He was a four-star prospect who participated in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game after a senior season in which he rushed for 2,417 yards and had 41 total touchdowns.
For his high school career, Emmons had 6,573 rushing yards and 101 touchdowns. He was the consensus No. 2 player in the state behind Dexter Lawrence according to ESPN, receiving offers from Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia but ultimately signing his letter of intent to play at Alabama on July 20, 2015.
As a true freshman for the Crimson Tide, Emmons appeared in eight games before a foot injury ended his season. He had an uphill climb to even get carries due to Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Bo Scarborough all sharing the depth chart with him, and after ending the season with 173 rushing yards, he decided to transfer during the offseason.
Hoping to make a name for himself at a smaller school, Emmons jumped to Hutchinson Community College, where he registered 150 carries for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Ranked as the No. 9 junior college running back in the country, he received offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville and NC State among other schools, but ended up committing to Florida Atlantic University to play for head coach Lane Kiffin, who had been his offensive coordinator at Alabama.
After sitting out the 2018 season, Emmons joined the FAU roster in 2019. However, he broke his ankle in the season opener against Ohio State, causing him to miss a large portion of the season. He was able to return late in the season and also played for the Owls in 2020, finishing his FAU career with 88 carries for 353 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games.
Emmons declared for the NFL draft in January, but will have to prove his durability after having his one year at Alabama end with a season-ending injury before missing multiple games during his two years at FAU. At 6-foot, 220 pounds, he is the perfect size for a running back, and on his pro day he ran an unofficial 4.6 40-yard dash and leapt 10.5 feet in the long jump.
A stout runner with the toughness and speed necessary to both run between the tackles and break away on the outside, Emmons is projected to go undrafted in a lot of mock drafts. If he does hear his name called, it will likely be in the final round.
Even so, that doesn’t mean that his dream won’t come true. During FAU’s pro day, Emmons spoke with the Dolphins, Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, all of whom who could use a change-of-pace back like him to lessen the load on their starters.