NEWTON — The Catawba County Hornets, a semi-professional football team that plays its home games at Westside/Jaycee Park, has announced its 2023 Central Carolina Football League (CCFL) schedule. The Hornets will begin the defense of their 2022 CCFL championship with a road game against the South Carolina Outlaws on Aug. 5 before visiting the South Carolina Gorillas on Aug. 12.

Catawba County’s home opener is scheduled for Aug. 19 against the Electric City Chargers, while a home contest against the Union County Hornets is set for Aug. 26.

Following a bye week, the Catawba County Hornets travel to the Carolina Wolverines on Sept. 9 before visiting the Asheville A’s on Sept. 16. The Hornets will then host the Charlotte Bengals on Sept. 23.

The final three games of the regular season will see Catawba County visit the Rockingham Grizzlies on Sept. 30 before hosting the Carolina Strikers on Oct. 7 and the Carolina Reloaded on Oct. 14.

The Hornets’ 2023 schedule is subject to change. All home games will start at 7 p.m.

Catawba County accepts sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.