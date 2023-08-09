TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — After capturing the Central Carolina Football League (CCFL) championship in 2022, the Catawba County Hornets started what they hope will be another title run this past Saturday. In their 2023 CCFL season opener, the Hornets nabbed a 36-6 road win over the South Carolina Outlaws.

Catawba County (1-0) finished with over 300 rushing yards against the Outlaws (0-1), and it will look for another road victory when it visits the South Carolina Gorillas this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Hornets’ home opener is scheduled for Aug. 19 against the Electric City Chargers.

All Hornets home games will kick off at 7 p.m., and they accept sponsorships at any time. Sponsorships can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.