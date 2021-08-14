Following extra-inning loss in opener, Crawdads win 11-0 in nightcap

Promotions of players have been part of the underlying story for the Hickory Crawdads in August. Already eight players — four pitchers and four position players — have taken flight from Hickory to the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate at Frisco, Texas.
During Friday night’s doubleheader against visiting Rome (Georgia), starting pitcher Avery Weems continued to make a case to join his former Crawdads teammates. In the nightcap, the left-hander spun a four-hitter over 5 2/3 innings and the bats powered up for an 11-0 win over the Braves in front of 2,397 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The win enabled Hickory (40-47) to salvage a split of the twin bill after the Braves (39-49) edged the Crawdads 5-4 in extra innings in Game 1.
The teams have split the four games played thus far in a six-game series, which is scheduled to resume tonight at 7 p.m. They’ll conclude the series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
In the Crawdads' victory, Weems (3-4) dominated the Rome lineup with a fastball that stayed from 93-95 mph much of the game. However, it was the changeup that befuddled the Braves’ timing. Weems finished his outing with nine strikeouts and allowed just five baserunners. Through the first five innings, he faced just one batter over the minimum before hitting a batter in the sixth and giving up a single that ended his night.
Over his last three starts, the Flagstaff, Arizona native, who the Rangers acquired during the offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for American League All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn, has allowed nine hits over 19 innings, walked one and struck out 21 with an ERA of 0.47.
Sean Chandler took over for Weems in the sixth and closed out his team’s sixth shutout of the season.
The lineup supported the pitching with a pair of homers early and a six-run fifth to put the game away. Facing starter Coleman Huntley (5-6), Jared Walker picked off a fastball for a three-run clout to right in the second, his fifth of the year. Pedro Gonzalez muscled up a hanging curveball in the fourth for a two-run homer to make it 5-0.
After the first two Crawdads reached in the fifth, David Garcia (2-for-4, 2 runs) doubled in both with a liner off the wall in right. One out later, Jake Guenther (2-for-3, 3 runs) steered a sharp grounder past first and into the right-field corner to score Garcia. After Walker was walked, a broken-bat flare by Ezequiel Duran found grass in shallow right for a single, which scored Guenther. Trevor Hauver finished the uprising with a two-run double to right to provide the final margin.
In the opener, Hickory took a 1-0 lead after Garcia (2-for-3) singled in Hauver in the opening frame. However, Rome struck back in the second against starter Ben Anderson, who was making his first start since 2019. After Hickory was unable to complete an inning-ending double play, Brett Langhorne busted his fourth homer of the season, which traveled over the scoreboard in right-center to put the Braves up 2-1.
Another missed double play in the third cost Hickory a run, as the relay throw from Duran at short to first went off the netting behind first, which allowed Luke Waddell to score.
Duran’s 15th homer of the season in the sixth got Hickory within 3-2.
The Braves brought in former Crawdads hurler Tyler Ferguson (2-4) to close out the game in the seventh. The righty was a strike away from finishing the task, but Guenther smacked a hanging slider for his seventh home run of the year to extend the game.
Rome regained control of the game in the eighth, as Michael Harris singled in Andrew Moritz with the go-ahead run. A wild pitch issued by Joe Corbett (0-3) allowed Waddell to score an insurance run.
Duran’s sacrifice fly brought in Konnor Pietto before Ferguson walked Frainyer Chavez to bring the potential winning run to the plate. Ferguson quelled the threat by striking out Hauver to end the game.