Following extra-inning loss in opener, Crawdads win 11-0 in nightcap

Over his last three starts, the Flagstaff, Arizona native, who the Rangers acquired during the offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for American League All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn, has allowed nine hits over 19 innings, walked one and struck out 21 with an ERA of 0.47.

Sean Chandler took over for Weems in the sixth and closed out his team’s sixth shutout of the season.

The lineup supported the pitching with a pair of homers early and a six-run fifth to put the game away. Facing starter Coleman Huntley (5-6), Jared Walker picked off a fastball for a three-run clout to right in the second, his fifth of the year. Pedro Gonzalez muscled up a hanging curveball in the fourth for a two-run homer to make it 5-0.

After the first two Crawdads reached in the fifth, David Garcia (2-for-4, 2 runs) doubled in both with a liner off the wall in right. One out later, Jake Guenther (2-for-3, 3 runs) steered a sharp grounder past first and into the right-field corner to score Garcia. After Walker was walked, a broken-bat flare by Ezequiel Duran found grass in shallow right for a single, which scored Guenther. Trevor Hauver finished the uprising with a two-run double to right to provide the final margin.