Foard’s Cranford wins Bill Harvey Memorial tournament

GREENSBORO — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter’s fifth Bill Harvey Memorial Junior tournament took place last Saturday and Sunday at Bryan Park Golf Club. In the end, Newton native and Fred T. Foard High School senior Max Cranford was crowned as the overall champion of the boys’ division as well as the winner of the boys’ 16-18 age group.

Cranford shot a 3-under-par 69 in the opening round before finishing the tournament with a 67, giving him a two-day total of 136 (8-under). Three players tied for second in the boys’ 16-18 age group as Jonathan Honeywell of Whispering Pines, Branden Boyce of Spring Lake and Jack Boyer of Greensboro all posted two-day totals of 137. Rounding out the top five was High Point’s David DeLille with a total score of 139.

Other local golfers competing in the boys’ 16-18 age group included Samuel Mace of Connelly Springs (tied for eighth; 74 on day one, 69 on day two) and Jay Busic of Hickory (48th; 80, 82). Fifty-one male competitors between the ages of 16-18 completed both rounds.

