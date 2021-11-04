Foard’s Cranford wins Bill Harvey Memorial tournament

GREENSBORO — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter’s fifth Bill Harvey Memorial Junior tournament took place last Saturday and Sunday at Bryan Park Golf Club. In the end, Newton native and Fred T. Foard High School senior Max Cranford was crowned as the overall champion of the boys’ division as well as the winner of the boys’ 16-18 age group.
Cranford shot a 3-under-par 69 in the opening round before finishing the tournament with a 67, giving him a two-day total of 136 (8-under). Three players tied for second in the boys’ 16-18 age group as Jonathan Honeywell of Whispering Pines, Branden Boyce of Spring Lake and Jack Boyer of Greensboro all posted two-day totals of 137. Rounding out the top five was High Point’s David DeLille with a total score of 139.
Other local golfers competing in the boys’ 16-18 age group included Samuel Mace of Connelly Springs (tied for eighth; 74 on day one, 69 on day two) and Jay Busic of Hickory (48th; 80, 82). Fifty-one male competitors between the ages of 16-18 completed both rounds.
Kannapolis native Talan Harrison finished first in the boys’ 13-15 age group with a two-day total of 137 (69, 68), while Pinehurst’s Bizzell Pate came in second with a total score of 142 and Waxhaw’s Drew Yeagley was third with a 143. Spruce Pine’s Connor Warren and Hickory’s David Gee tied for fourth with 147s, with the latter posting a 72 in the opening round and a 75 in the second round.
Morganton’s Hank Johnson tied for seventh in the boys’ 13-15 age group with a 75 in the first round and a 74 in the second. Greensboro’s Hayden Magnussen, Cary’s Jake Lewis, Durham’s Tate Duensing, Greenville’s Luke Mosley and Charlotte’s Hudson Schulze also tied for seventh out of 30 total finishers.
Eight girls competed as well, with Waxhaw’s Gracie Song shooting a 152 over the two-day tournament to take first place. Raleigh’s Annalee Caveney and High Point’s Emma Niebauer tied for second with 153s, while Cary’s Mary Elizabeth Harrison came in fourth with a 159 and Charlotte’s Sarah Blair Harner finished fifth with a 174.
The TYGA, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings and awards Junior Player of the Year and all-state awards to the top juniors in North Carolina. Membership is open to any boy or girl who is a legal resident of North Carolina, is 18 years of age and under and has not started college.