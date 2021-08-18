Foard’s Cranford ties for 3rd at Dogwood State tournament

STATESVILLE — The Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) held the 17th Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship at Statesville Country Club last week. The three-day tournament began on Aug. 10 and was completed on Aug. 12.

Newton native Max Cranford, a senior at Fred T. Foard High School, tied for third with Jack Wieler of Waxhaw. Both finished with three-day totals of 212 (4-under-par). Cranford shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round before firing back-to-back 71s to finish the tournament, while Wieler shot a 72 on Day 1 and 70s each of the next two days.

Owen Kose of Holly Springs, who has verbally committed to play golf at James Madison University after he graduates from Holly Springs High next spring, won the tournament with a three-day total of 202 (67, 65, 70). At 14-under, he was eight strokes ahead of his nearest competitor, Raleigh’s Michael La Sasso, who posted a 6-under total of 210 (69, 71, 70).

Rounding out the top five was Fayetteville’s Ethan Paschal, who posted a 3-under total of 213. After shooting a 68 on Day 1, he carded a 74 on Day 2 and a 71 in the final round.

Also competing was Conover’s Holt Allison, who carded a 68, a 74 and a 73 for a 1-under total of 215. The recent Newton-Conover graduate, who now attends Lenoir-Rhyne, tied four others for 12th.