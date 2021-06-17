Foard’s Cranford finishes 6th at Greensboro Junior Open

GREENSBORO — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter Greensboro Junior Open was held on the Players Course at Bryan Park Golf Club this past Monday and Tuesday.

Ninety golfers completed the event, with Charlotte’s Jack LaPiana emerging victorious with a two-day total of 137 (7-under-par). A rising high school junior, he fired a 6-under 66 in the opening round before shooting a 71 on Day 2, finishing as the top overall finisher as well as the top finisher in the boys’ 13-15 age group.

The rest of the overall top five consisted of Asheville’s Charles Howden (Day 1 70, Day 2 68; finished first in boys’ 16-18 age group), Charlotte’s Will Guthrie (69, 69; finished second in boys’ 13-15 age group), Lexington’s Calvin Hawkins (70, 69; finished second in boys’ 16-18 age group) and Charlotte’s William Cooper (69, 72; finished third in boys’ 16-18 age group).

Newton’s Max Cranford, a rising senior at Fred T. Foard High School, tied for sixth overall following a 74 on Day 1 and a 69 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 143 (1-under). Cranford placed fourth in the boys’ 16-18 age group.

Samuel Mace of Connelly Springs tied for 26th overall with back-to-back 74s for a two-day total of 148 (4-over par). The rising senior at East Burke High tied for 21st in the boys’ 16-18 age group.