Foard’s Cranford finishes 6th at Greensboro Junior Open

GREENSBORO — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter Greensboro Junior Open was held on the Players Course at Bryan Park Golf Club this past Monday and Tuesday.
Ninety golfers completed the event, with Charlotte’s Jack LaPiana emerging victorious with a two-day total of 137 (7-under-par). A rising high school junior, he fired a 6-under 66 in the opening round before shooting a 71 on Day 2, finishing as the top overall finisher as well as the top finisher in the boys’ 13-15 age group.
The rest of the overall top five consisted of Asheville’s Charles Howden (Day 1 70, Day 2 68; finished first in boys’ 16-18 age group), Charlotte’s Will Guthrie (69, 69; finished second in boys’ 13-15 age group), Lexington’s Calvin Hawkins (70, 69; finished second in boys’ 16-18 age group) and Charlotte’s William Cooper (69, 72; finished third in boys’ 16-18 age group).
Newton’s Max Cranford, a rising senior at Fred T. Foard High School, tied for sixth overall following a 74 on Day 1 and a 69 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 143 (1-under). Cranford placed fourth in the boys’ 16-18 age group.
Samuel Mace of Connelly Springs tied for 26th overall with back-to-back 74s for a two-day total of 148 (4-over par). The rising senior at East Burke High tied for 21st in the boys’ 16-18 age group.
Hickory’s David Gee tied for 52nd overall with a 75 on Day 1 and a 79 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 154 (10-over). The rising eighth grader tied for the 14th-lowest score among competitors in the boys’ 13-15 age group.
Claremont’s Atley Gabriel tied for 55th overall following rounds of 83 and 72 for a two-day total of 155 (11-over). A rising junior at Bandys High, he tied for 16th in the boys’ 13-15 age group.
The TYGA, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings and awards Junior Player of the Year and all-state awards to the top juniors in North Carolina. Membership is open to any boy or girl who is a legal resident of North Carolina, is 18 years of age and under and has not started college.