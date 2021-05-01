FLY LIKE AN EAGLE: Hickory native Dickerson among Philadelphia's draft picks on Day 2

Dickerson said his recovery is on schedule.

“We don’t have an exact time frame,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to be able to do whatever I can to make the team better no matter what stage I’m at this summer or when we get into the season. I want to be able to compete, be at practice, by the start of the season, but obviously things may change.”

Dickerson started the first seven games at right guard as a freshman at Florida State before an ACL injury ended his season. He started the first four games at left guard as a sophomore before an ankle injury sidelined him. He started one game in 2018 at right tackle before another ankle injury ended his season.

Dickerson transferred to Alabama in 2019 and started 13 games, four at right guard, nine at center. He started the first 11 games at center last season before sustaining a knee injury.

“Love his versatility, his toughness, his mean streak and just glad he’s an Eagle,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

Dickerson was projected as a late first-round pick before his injury. He provides insurance behind three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and depth at the guard sports.

His injury history wasn't an issue for Philly.