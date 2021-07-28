FEELING GRAND: McIntosh's walk-off slam powers Post 48 past Wilkes, into state tournament

“I just told her I knew she could do it. She’s done it for me all year at the high school (level),” Smith said. “I told her just relax, and she said, ‘I’m ready.’”

With the count even at a ball and a strike, McIntosh hit Curry’s third offering deep into the left field power alley where the Post 31 center fielder gave it a futile chase until it carried over the fence and the celebration began.

“My coach told me to take a deep breath and to do what he’s been telling me to do the last how many years. And I did,” said McIntosh. “I wasn’t thinking it would go over. It’s crazy.”

Hickory totaled six hits with two going to Wray and an RBI triple to Pennell along with McIntosh’s slam.

Zoey Cheek had two of Post 31’s four hits, the only one for extra bases being Proffit’s two-bagger.

Lail got the win with two scoreless innings of relief for Hickory. She allowed two hits and struck out a pair. Helton, the starter, went five innings, allowed one run on two hits, fanned five and walked one.

Curry was the lone Wilkes pitcher. She allowed six hits with all five Hickory runs earned. Curry struck out seven, walked three and hit a batter.