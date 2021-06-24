EXTRA-INNING THRILLER: Maiden Post 240 edges Hickory Post 48 in 9 innings

NEWTON — Cody Lawing’s pinch-hit, ninth-inning single drove in the winning run in Maiden Post 240's 4-3 road win over Hickory Post 48 in senior legion baseball action at Henkel-Alley Field on Wednesday night.
The victory pushed Post 240 over the .500 mark at 4-3.
“He’s one of the 2020s that got to come back and play. He’s real excited,” Maiden manager Dustin Hull said about Lawing’s base hit up the middle in extra innings. “Every time he goes up to the plate, you know he’s going to battle and he’s going to put the ball in play. He gives it 110 percent every time he’s on the field. Super happy for him being in that position and able to come in and get that hit.”
The game began as a pitchers' duel between Cade Spencer of Maiden and Hickory’s John Friar. Both starters were efficient, although neither figured in the decision, each giving up three runs. Spencer went five innings, allowed three hits, struck out five and walked two. Friar, in six full frames, allowed three hits, fanned three and walked three.
All of the runs charged to Friar were unearned.
“I am a lot more pleased with my pitching tonight than I have been our past games,” said Hickory manager Allen Sigmon. “The baseball gods haven’t smiled on us yet, but we’re getting there. We’re getting there.”
Post 48, now 0-5, scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first. Will Prince drew a free pass, stole second and scored on a throwing error.
That 1-0 lead stood until the fourth inning when Parker Styborski’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Jacob Cauble. Maiden scored two more runs in the fifth when a two-out error on a groundball allowed two more Maiden runs to cross home plate.
Down 3-1, Hickory rallied in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score but missed a tremendous opportunity to make it an even bigger inning.
Owen Flynn’s leadoff single to left got things started for Hickory. Eli Rose followed with a laser shot into the right-field power alley that was good for a triple and a run. Rose scored on an infield groundball that wasn’t handled cleanly and then thrown away in haste.
Will Rose worked his way on as a result of a walk and Friar dropped down a textbook bunt to load the bases for Post 48 with no outs and the score tied at 3-all.
Spencer, in his final inning of work for Maiden, got the next Hickory batter on strikes and then induced a groundball for a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat and keep the score even at 3.
“I just told the kids we had the bases loaded and no outs and didn’t scratch,” Sigmon said. “In those situations you can’t have an unproductive out — you’ve got to put it in play. If they turn a double play, we still plate a run.”
In the other dugout, Hull was appreciative of the work of his pitcher and infield. The second baseman Cauble, who turned the critical double play, had multiple defensive gems in the game.
“Sometimes luck finds you a little bit,” Hull said. “So you’ve got to be lucky every once in a while in addition to making all the good plays and doing things right.”
The score remained knotted at 3 through seven innings as fans were treated to a couple innings of free baseball. Finally, in the ninth inning, Spencer led off the Maiden half with a base hit to left off Hickory reliever Flynn. A strikeout and a groundball that forced Spencer at second left Post 240 with two outs and John Miller on first.
Miller stole second, while Lawing got behind 1-2 in the count before taking Flynn back up the middle to drive in Miller with the game-winning run.
Hickory got the tying and winning runs on second and third in the bottom of the ninth before Spencer Floyd induced a groundball to first for the final out to preserve the 4-3 win.
Floyd was credited with the win after four innings of work for Maiden. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one.
“Our pitchers did well throwing strikes, putting us in position to make plays,” Hull said. “Credit Hickory, they made a lot of plays they had to make to make it a good game.”
Flynn, the third of three Hickory pitchers, was tagged with the loss. He allowed two hits, struck out one and allowed one run.
No Maiden player had more than one hit and Cauble’s first-inning double that didn’t figure in the scoring was the lone extra-base hit for the victors.
Rose had three hits for Hickory with a triple and an RBI. Friar had two singles.
Sigmon viewed the game as an opportunity that got away from Post 48.
“We’re up 1-0 and we get a groundball to first base that gets us out of the inning, and we don’t body up on it,” Sigmon said. “That’s baseball. We’re a young group learning, we’re getting better. I can’t take anything away from them for their effort.”
Both teams will play again tonight at 7 p.m.. Maiden travels to Caldwell, while Hickory hosts Burke County.
Post 240: 000 120 001 – 4 5 5
Post 48: 100 020 000 – 3 6 1
WP: Spencer Floyd
LP: Owen Flynn