EXTRA-INNING THRILLER: Maiden Post 240 edges Hickory Post 48 in 9 innings

Post 48, now 0-5, scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first. Will Prince drew a free pass, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

That 1-0 lead stood until the fourth inning when Parker Styborski’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Jacob Cauble. Maiden scored two more runs in the fifth when a two-out error on a groundball allowed two more Maiden runs to cross home plate.

Down 3-1, Hickory rallied in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score but missed a tremendous opportunity to make it an even bigger inning.

Owen Flynn’s leadoff single to left got things started for Hickory. Eli Rose followed with a laser shot into the right-field power alley that was good for a triple and a run. Rose scored on an infield groundball that wasn’t handled cleanly and then thrown away in haste.

Will Rose worked his way on as a result of a walk and Friar dropped down a textbook bunt to load the bases for Post 48 with no outs and the score tied at 3-all.

Spencer, in his final inning of work for Maiden, got the next Hickory batter on strikes and then induced a groundball for a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat and keep the score even at 3.