Englert dazzles again as Crawdads throw 1-hitter vs. Dash

It was not quite the shades of Johnny Vander Meer — the only major league pitcher to throw two consecutive no-hitters back in 1938. But on a minor league scale, the work of Hickory Crawdads pitcher Mason Englert the past two weeks is as close as it gets to that historical feat.

For the second consecutive start, Englert held the opposition hitless during his tenure, and he and his bullpen mate came close to another no-hitter. But Bryan Ramos spoiled the fun with one out in the ninth inning and the Crawdads settled for a one-hitter and a 7-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, who entered the season with four no-hitters in the team’s history, were on the verge of their third no-hitter in six weeks before Ramos’ clean single up the middle.

On Aug. 11 at Greenville (South Carolina), Englert threw the first seven innings of no-hit ball followed by Theo McDowell, who completed the game with two hitless innings. On Thursday, Englert completed six hitless innings before turning the game over to John Matthews, who pitched the final three innings.

Englert said he was able to enjoy the experience more the second time than the previous start.

“I just felt normal sitting and relaxing,” said Englert. “Last week, we were a little nervous. This week, it's more like, if it's meant to be, it’ll happen. If not, it's all good. I was sitting and watching the game and enjoying watching John pitch well and carve them up.”

Englert actually started the night sluggish with iffy command of the fastball, needing 20 pitches in the opening inning to work around a two-out walk while also getting a long, running catch in left-center by Evan Carter to take away a double from Alsander Womack. That turned out to be Winston-Salem's lone threat for a hit until the ninth.

Englert said his bullpen warmup session ran late and he felt rushed in the first inning. Getting through it unscathed, he said he had a chance to regroup.

“I was moving fast the first inning,” said Englert. “I just connected with my breath and separated from what I was feeling and went with it from there. I was missing spots a little bit, but I knew if I could get through the first inning and have chance to sit down, I’d be able to dial it in a little more.”

Englert (7-4) did just that with both the fastball and curveball at the start, then mixed in an occasional slider and changeup as the start progressed.

The only other hiccup for Englert came in the fifth, as he lost the feel of the curveball. He hit the back foot of both Keegan Fish and Harvin Mendoza, as well as slung a wild pitch, all on curveballs. However, Englert got Jason Matthews to fly out to right and struck out Duke Ellis to snuff out the threat. During his six innings, Englert allowed four baserunners, one on an error, and struck out three during an 84-pitch effort.

John Matthews had little trouble running through the Dash order in the seventh and eighth innings. The no-hitter was nearly spoiled to lead off the ninth, as Hickory left fielder Alejandro Osuna got twisted on a fly ball over his head before making the catch. After Ramos’ hit, Matthews induced Luis Mieses to bounce into a double play, finishing off his first career save as a pro.

At the plate, the Crawdads (59-52 overall, 21-24 second half) used their speed to score twice in the third against Dash starter Brooks Gosswein (0-1), who was making his first start for the team after a promotion. With one out, Gosswein hit Konner Piotto and Osuna reached on catcher’s interference. Thomas Saggese’s deep fly to right moved Piotto to third before Osuna stole second. Carter hit a bouncer to Mendoza playing deep behind the bag at first. With Gosswein slow to cover first and receive the throw, Carter beat the pitcher to the bag. Piotto scored easily from third with Osuna sliding into home just ahead of the throw from Gosswein.

Hickory blew the game open with five runs in the seventh. Facing reliever Everhett Hazelwood, with one out Chris Seise blasted the second of his two doubles for the day and scored on Keyber Rodriguez’s single, while Piotto doubled in Rodriguez to end Hazelwood’s night. Luis Moncada entered and threw a wild pitch to advance Piotto to third, from where he scored on Osuna’s sacrifice fly to right. The Crawdads finished off the scoring with a two-run double by Cristian Inoa.

The victory was the third straight by Hickory to open the six-game series with the Dash (52-59, 19-26) and the sixth in seven games. The Crawdads have won eight of 10 against Winston-Salem at L.P. Frans this season and are 13-5 overall against the Dash.

The series continues tonight at 7 p.m.

Notes: Englert continued a strong stretch in the South Atlantic League. In his last six starts dating back to July 17, which included a one-inning tune-up, the right-hander has allowed two runs on six hits and six walks over 31 2/3 innings and struck out 36.... The last no-hitter pitched by any team at L.P. Frans came on April 24, 2012 by Greensboro, started by future major league pitcher, the late Jose Fernandez. The last Crawdads no-hitter at home was a seven-inning tilt on April 11, 2009 — the second game of the Crawdads' affiliation with the Texas Rangers — tossed by current Rangers starter Martin Perez, along with Tyler Tufts and Fabio Castillo. The only nine-inning no-hitter at home by the Crawdads came on July 26, 2004 by Bryan Holiday and Chris Demaria.