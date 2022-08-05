Englert, Crawdads knock off Tourists 5-3

After struggling against the bullpen of the Asheville Tourists the first two nights of the current six-game series, the Hickory Crawdads finally broke through Thursday night and carved out a 5-3 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory (53-46 overall, 15-18 second half) had lost the first two games of the series after putting up one run over 13 innings against a relief corps that entered the series with an ERA over eight, the worst in the South Atlantic League.

The two starters controlled the action over the first five innings. Asheville right-hander Cesar Gomez allowed four hits and hit a batter with four strikeouts over five shutout innings. His antagonist, Crawdads lefty Mason Englert, nearly matched him as he faced two over the minimum through seven innings and struck out seven.

The lone Tourists hitter to solve Englert was Kenedy Corona, who had both hits against him, including a single on the first pitch of the game. Corona stole second, advanced to third on a deep fly to right and scored on Quincy Hamilton’s grounder to first.

The score remained 1-0 until the Hickory half of the sixth, when the lineup faced reliever Christian Mejia. With one out, Thomas Saggese (2-for-4) lined an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left for his 12th homer of the season, which tied the game. Trevor Hauver walked, then one out later Alejandro Osuna singled and Chris Seise walked to load the bases.

Frainyer Chavez had the big hit of the inning, as he pulled a single through the right side of the infield to score Hauver and Osuna, with Seise moving to third. The final run came when Chavez and Seise worked a double steal. When Tourists catcher Miguel Palma’s throw went to second to try and nab Chavez, Seise sprinted for home and slid in ahead of the return throw for the score.

Cody Freeman and Hauver each doubled in the seventh to account for Hickory’s final run.

Asheville (41-55, 15-16) added an unearned run in the eighth, as Luis Santana reached on an error and later scored on Corona’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

That left the Crawdads to sweat out a perilous ninth with Jesus Linarez on the mound. With a runner on first and one out, Chad Stevens hit into a force play but was able to beat the relay to first and extend the game. On the play, a throwing error by Seise at shortstop moved Stevens to second, from where he scored on Joey Loperfido’s single.

Palma’s second hit of the night loaded the bases with two outs, but Linarez was able to get out of trouble by inducing Deury Carrasco to fly out to left for the game’s final out.

For his efforts, Linarez picked up his first save of the season in support of Englert, who went to 5-4 with the victory. Mejia took the loss and dropped to 1-2 on the year.

The teams will resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.