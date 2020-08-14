Dugger makes first NFL training camp appearance with Patriots

As the New England Patriots opened their 2020 training camp on Wednesday, former Lenoir-Rhyne football standout Kyle Dugger took the field as a professional for the first time. The 24-year-old safety sported No. 50, although he will likely be allowed to choose a new number following training camp.
The Patriots traditionally assign all of their rookies a jersey number in the 50s, and Dugger was no different. New England’s second-round pick and the 34th overall selection in April’s NFL draft, Dugger could see increased playing time after veteran Patriots safety Patrick Chung opted out of the upcoming season due to concerns over COVID-19.
Dugger was expected to start the season behind Chung on the depth chart, but with an opening in the starting lineup, he has an opportunity to become a starter in New England’s secondary. Other safeties on the Patriots’ roster include Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis and Brandon King, although the latter will miss at least six games after tearing his quadriceps last August.
During his decorated career at L-R, Dugger won numerous individual awards, including the Cliff Harris Award as the nation’s top small college defensive player during his senior season. The Decatur, Georgia, native won the award despite playing in just seven games due to injury.
In addition to his 237 total tackles (152 solo) including 6.5 tackles for loss, Dugger also had 10 interceptions, 36 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals while appearing in 42 games for L-R between the 2015-19 seasons. He was also a prolific special-teams player, returning six punts for touchdowns and averaging 13.9 yards on 67 career returns.
Dugger and the Patriots continue to prepare for the 2020 NFL season, which begins with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. New England also has five nationally televised primetime games scheduled for the upcoming season, including Sept. 20 at the Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. on NBC), Nov. 9 at the New York Jets (8:15 p.m. on ESPN), Nov. 15 vs. the Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. on NBC), Dec. 10 at the Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. on NFL Network) and Dec. 28 vs. the Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. on ESPN).
