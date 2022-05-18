Drive too much for Crawdads

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads hit two home runs, but the Greenville Drive countered with four long balls of their own in an 11-6 victory over their South Atlantic League foes on Tuesday at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End. The contest was played in front of 4,448 fans and was the opener of a six-game series.

Game 2 takes place tonight at 7:05 p.m., while Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at the same time. Sunday’s series finale will feature a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.

Alex Binelas hit a two-run homer for Greenville (15-19), which also received solo shots from Joe Davis, Tyler McDonough and Ceddanne Rafaela. Speaking of Rafaela, he had four of the Drive’s 14 hits on the night.

On the other side, Hickory (17-16) totaled eight hits, with Evan Carter notching two hits including a solo homer and Trevor Hauver finishing with two hits including a two-run blast. Cody Freeman also had two hits for the Crawdads, while Aaron Zavala and Keyber Rodriguez each had one hit.

Greenville starting pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artiles (3-3) was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of three-run, three-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while Crawdads starter Tekoah Roby (1-4) took the loss after giving up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in five innings.