 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drive too much for Crawdads

  • Updated
  • 0
Hickory Crawdads

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads hit two home runs, but the Greenville Drive countered with four long balls of their own in an 11-6 victory over their South Atlantic League foes on Tuesday at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End. The contest was played in front of 4,448 fans and was the opener of a six-game series.

Game 2 takes place tonight at 7:05 p.m., while Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at the same time. Sunday’s series finale will feature a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.

Alex Binelas hit a two-run homer for Greenville (15-19), which also received solo shots from Joe Davis, Tyler McDonough and Ceddanne Rafaela. Speaking of Rafaela, he had four of the Drive’s 14 hits on the night.

On the other side, Hickory (17-16) totaled eight hits, with Evan Carter notching two hits including a solo homer and Trevor Hauver finishing with two hits including a two-run blast. Cody Freeman also had two hits for the Crawdads, while Aaron Zavala and Keyber Rodriguez each had one hit.

People are also reading…

Greenville starting pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artiles (3-3) was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of three-run, three-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while Crawdads starter Tekoah Roby (1-4) took the loss after giving up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in five innings.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Round 2 area baseball preview

Round 2 area baseball preview

There were 14 area schools that began the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Tuesday, but a rough night cl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert