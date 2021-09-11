Drive hand Crawdads their 12th loss in a row

Wil Dalton clubbed a three-run homer in the fifth and Dearden cleared the fence with a solo blast in the sixth to increase the lead to 9-1. The homer for Dearden placed him in a tie for the league lead in homers with 23 and in sole possession of the league lead with 77 RBIs.

The large crowd, which had little to cheer for, finally rose to its feet in the sixth when David Garcia swatted his fifth homer of the season, a two-run moonshot to right.

The crowd got more energized in the seventh, as a solo homer from Pedro Gonzalez (his sixth) started the inning. Jared Walked tripled and scored on Chavez’s groundout. Ezequiel Duran doubled and Dustin Harris hit his 10th homer with the Crawdads to get the team within 9-7.

But the four runs by Hickory in the seventh were matched by the Drive in the eighth to put the game away. Koss singled and later scored on Brandon Howlett’s hit. Joe Davis accounted for the other three runs with a drive to left for his ninth home run of the season. Koss capped a three-hit night with a solo homer to left in the ninth.

Drive starter Brandon Walter (4-3) got the win after allowing a run on two hits and striking out eight over five innings.