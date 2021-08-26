Drive defeat Crawdads in 11 innings

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A night after defeating the Greenville Drive by a single run, the Hickory Crawdads lost a one-run affair on the road Wednesday. It took 11 innings, but the Drive were able to come from behind for a 5-4 win over their High-A East League South Division foes in front of 2,723 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.

Hickory (44-51) scored first on an RBI single from Trevor Hauver in the top of the third inning, while Konner Piotto added an RBI single of his own in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Greenville (52-45) used a solo home run from Stephen Scott and a two-run shot from Nick Yorke to grab a 3-2 advantage.

After Piotto tied things at 3-all on an RBI double in the ninth, Frainyer Chavez gave Hickory a brief lead on an RBI single in the 11th. However, an RBI single from Greenville’s Brandon Howlett and a grounder from Scott that allowed Tyler Dearden to score ultimately resulted in a walk-off victory for the Drive in the bottom half of the frame.

The Drive outhit the Crawdads 8-5, getting two hits and two RBIs from both Yorke and Scott to go with two hits and one RBI from Howlett and one hit apiece from Dearden and Christian Koss. Hickory received two hits and two RBIs from Piotto, one hit and one RBI from both Hauver and Chavez and one hit from Trey Hair.