DOUBLING UP: Byron wins NASCAR race after finishing first at Hickory Motor Speedway

Last weekend was a whirlwind for Charlotte native William Byron, who on Saturday raced at Hickory Motor Speedway for the first time since 2015. After winning the second of two Easter Bunny 150 Super Late Model races at HMS, the 24-year-old flew back to Hampton, Georgia, where he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Byron led 109 laps on his way to victory in Saturday’s Easter Bunny 150 after not even attending Friday’s Easter Bunny 150 — he was busy practicing for his Cup Series race — defeating runner-up Brandon Barker by more than half a second. Garett Hall finished third, while Derek Griffith and Joey Polewarczyk came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

“That was the most nervous Saturday I’ve ever had,” Byron said during a press conference following Sunday’s Cup Series race. “I was nervous in the Cup car. How was that going to go? How was the travel going to be going back to the other race track, and what is that going to feel like once I get back on the track?

“Really just having good people around me to calm my nerves and just get me in the right state of mind,” he added, “it was really nice to have something to kind of fill the space and be able to put my mind to something on Saturday night.”

Byron, who currently drives the No. 24 car for Hendrick Motorsports — the same number that was previously made famous by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon — has a lot of respect for Hickory Motor Speedway. He was excited to return to short-track racing on Saturday.

“Hickory is such an iconic track,” said Byron, “and the tire management that I had to go through last night (Saturday) was such a cool thing to go do, and really kind of challenged my mind completely different than this, but at the same time just the ability to adapt to stuff I think was a lot of fun and definitely hope to do more of that. I hope to do Nashville in May, the Darlington weekend, and I think it's just a lot of fun.”

On Sunday, Byron returned to his full-time job as a Cup Series driver. Atlanta Motor Speedway saw a track-record 46 lead changes take place during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, but it was Byron who ultimately won for the third time in his five-year Cup Series career and for the first time since finishing first at Homestead-Miami Speedway in February 2021.

Following his first Cup Series victory in over a year, Byron loudly celebrated after climbing from his car. A crash occurred behind him on the final lap, and the caution flag was waved on 11 occasions throughout the 325-lap race.

“Yeah, I think the excitement was just from, obviously, winning a Cup race,” said Byron. “Cup races are so hard to win, and I feel like anytime you win one it’s just such an exciting feeling.

“… So it's just a crazy, exhilarating feeling when you win at a kind of superspeedway style race because you're constantly working, and you never — it's never really guaranteed,” he continued. “That was where the excitement I think came from. But, yeah, I think it was a lot of fun.”

Byron currently sits fourth in the Cup Series playoff standings with 150 points. He’s behind only Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott (171 points), Team Penske’s Joey Logano (164) and Chase Briscoe (156) of Stewart-Haas Racing.

“It was difficult to manage the lead in the front and not have somebody get a run on you to easily pass you,” said Byron of Sunday’s Cup Series race. “So I think those things were interesting as the day developed. I felt like single file was my most vulnerable place to be, and then as soon as they would get kind of doubled up throughout the field, that was probably a little bit easier to handle.”

“It's great to have really awesome teammates,” he added. “I feel like Kyle (Larson), Chase (Elliott) and Alex (Bowman) are awesome teammates. They're really good race car drivers, and I feel like we all learn things from each other. We all have kind of our — as I have spent more time around all of them, I feel like we all have our tendencies and tracks that we like or dislike. It's cool to learn from each of them. I feel like we continue to strengthen each other because we're constantly kind of learning from each other, which is good.”

The next Cup Series race is Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Fox.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

