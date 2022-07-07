 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp offered

  • Updated
  • 0

NEWTON — The 21st annual Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp — “A Thinking Exercise in Basketball” — will be held July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ.

The educational basketball camp is for boys and girls in grades one through 12 and will include:

• Basketball fundamentals

• Basketball scrimmages

• Reading sessions with basketball theme

• Special guests

• Basketball game on Friday night (special adaptation of rules)

The earliest drop-off time is 7 a.m. The latest pick-up time is 4 p.m.

Grace Reformed United Church of Christ is at 117 East J St. in Newton.

Cost is $100 per child, and includes breakfast, lunch and drink.

For more information or if scholarships are needed, call Coach Donald Hicks at 828-461-6737.

People are also reading…

Website: DHBDC.org

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bowen to lead Cougars' track team

Bowen to lead Cougars' track team

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Marcus Bowen as the next head coach of Alexander Central High’s tr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert