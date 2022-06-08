Disco Turkeys to take on Bigfoots at L.P. Frans

The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a collegiate wood bat baseball team, will look to make noise in Hickory with a special home game at L.P. Frans Stadium on Thursday night.

The game, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will pit the Disco Turkeys against their rivals, the Boone Bigfoots. The teams compete for a season series cup trophy called the Turkeyfoot Cup. Tickets for the game are $5 online at www.milb.com/hickory or $6 at the gate. The game will also feature beer specials.

The Disco Turkeys began a game wearing shorts at L.P. Frans last Thursday against the Kingsmen, a team from Rock Hill, South Carolina. However, the game was rained out at the end of the first inning with the Disco Turkeys leading 2-0.

The Disco Turkeys typically play disco songs for batter walk-up music and non-disco songs between innings to keep things fresh for fans. A uniform highlight for the team is a peacock feather on the players' jersey sleeves that allude to the feather sleeve design of the Atlanta Braves uniforms from the 1970s.

This season, the Disco Turkeys feature players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State, East Carolina and other Division I programs. Lenoir-Rhyne utility man Sam Fleming is also on the roster and has been a big contributor early.

“We’ll have our mascot Boogie, a big blue peacock, out in Hickory. The venue will be selling beer and concessions, and we’ll have players interacting with the crowd and playing great baseball,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan.

The Disco Turkeys, who play their other games at the Winston-Salem Dash’s stadium, will be back in Hickory on June 23 to again host the Bigfoots. The Bigfoots are a nonprofit team whose proceeds benefit Appalachian State and have a strong following in the High Country.