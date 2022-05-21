Disco Turkeys to play at L.P. Frans

The Hickory Crawdads announced this month that L.P. Frans Stadium will play host to three Carolina Disco Turkey games this June. The Disco Turkeys are a collegiate wood bat team.

The games will be held on three separate Thursdays: June 2, June 9 and June 23. The Disco Turkeys will square off against the Kingsmen in the first game and the Boone Bigfoots in the second two. The games against the Bigfoots are part of their annual rivalry series, the Turkeyfoot Cup.

Tickets are general admission and will be $5 in advance and $6 day of. Concessions will be open during the games.

The Disco Turkeys are a member of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association and play most of their home games at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. To learn more about the Disco Turkeys, visit www.discoturkeys.com.