Disco Turkeys hope to win final game at L.P. Frans

The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a popular regional collegiate wood-bat baseball team that’s been playing select home games at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium this month, hope to repeat their most recent Catawba Valley success in tonight’s game.

The Disco Turkeys (6-8-1) square off against their chief rival, the Boone Bigfoots (7-5), at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the clubs’ fourth matchup overall on the season. The Disco Turkeys won a pitchers’ duel, 3-2, the last time the teams played at L.P. Frans on June 9. Tickets are $6 at the gate.

In fact, the June 9 meeting marks the only time the Disco Turkeys have beaten the Bigfoots, who won all five meetings between the teams a year ago. Both teams are in their second season and have each had a lot of success building big-brand names on the college wood-bat circuit. The Disco Turkeys have sold T-shirts and hats in all 50 states and all over the world, while the Bigfoots have become an entertainment attraction in the Boone market, which wasn’t previously known for summer baseball.

The winner of this year’s 10-game season series between the teams wins the Turkeyfoot Cup, a trophy name that combines parts of each team’s name and also the name of a small town called Turkeyfoot that’s roughly halfway between Winston-Salem, the Disco Turkeys’ regular home base, and Boone.

“There’s no question that both of these teams want to win the Cup,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. “If we win this last matchup in Hickory, we’re tied back up at two games apiece and I think our guys will feel like the Cup is ours to win.”

The Disco Turkeys’ first game at L.P. Frans on June 2 against the Kingsmen ended in a rainout. The Disco Turkeys had showed up to that game playing in shorts, which is a fun stunt that can happen in this brand of baseball.

Bigfoots to make a

docu-dramaFans that show up to the game tonight could very well become a part of something that gets chronicled on television. Boone owner Bob Wilson is a producer for the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai” and has been producing a docu-drama of the Bigfoots’ season.

The Bigfoots have been up and down this season after an impressive 26-5 campaign in their first season in 2021.