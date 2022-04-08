Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family

A fundraiser dinner and football clinic is scheduled for April 22-23 in Hickory, with all proceeds going to the family of Chris Deal, a Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus who is battling ALS. A high school coach from 1995-2019, Deal’s coaching stops include stints at Freedom (1999-2001), Alexander Central (2001-07) and Patton (2010-11).

There is no set cost for the fundraiser events, with money to be received by donations only. The weekend begins with a dinner for friends, family and former players of Deal on April 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Crowne Plaza Hickory Ballroom, with Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

A free coaches and sponsors social is also slated for April 22 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hampton Inn Hickory Conference Room, while a football clinic will take place on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory High School. Co-clinic directors include Hickory High head coach Joe Glass, Lincoln County (Georgia) High offensive coordinator Sonny Spurlock and St. Andrews University defensive coordinator AJ Hopke.

Other coaches scheduled to attend the clinic include Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Mike Jacobs and defensive backs coach Aaron Foster, East Surry High head coach Trent Lowman and several other high school and college coaches. Auburn, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Elon, Mercer, East Tennessee State, Johnson C. Smith, Mississippi Valley State and Georgetown College are among the universities that will be represented.

There is a 200-person limit for the fundraiser dinner on April 22. The title sponsor for the weekend is 725 Sports, which is headquartered in Laurinburg.

For more information about the fundraiser dinner and football clinic, visit sites.google.com/view/725sports-coaches-clinic-deal.