Diaz wins Hickory Motor Speedway’s final race of 2021

Following the completion of the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season in September, Hickory Motor Speedway finished the year with the running of the Calico Coatings “Fall Brawl” presented by Puryear Tank Lines this past Saturday. Four races were held, capped by Mason Diaz winning the Heritage Finance Late Models’ 200-lap feature.
The first race saw the Heritage Finance Street Stocks participate in a 30-lap battle, with the top five in qualifying consisting of Drew Cox, Gary Ledbetter, Jesse Clark, Kevin Eby and Derek Fowler. Ledbetter pulled to the early lead and ultimately proved too strong, holding off a charging Clark to take the checkered flag. Finishing behind the runner-up Clark was Cox in third, while Eby took fourth and Mark Johnson rounded out the top five.
A 100-lap race featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took place next. The entire field set a blistering pace during qualifying as the top eight cars broke the track record on new tires, with Charlie Watson setting the fast time ahead of Akinori Ogata, Mason Ludwig, Ryan Millington and Katie Hettinger. Following several cautions, Millington won the race with Watson finishing second, Ludwig grabbing third, Skyler Chaney taking fourth and Michael Bumgarner finishing fifth.
Another 100-lap competition followed as the Carolina Pro Late Models rolled onto the track. The top five starters following qualifying were Leland Honeyman Jr., Jake Crum, Nick Loden, Hettinger and Eric Nash. In the end, Honeyman was the race winner as well ahead of Hettinger in the runner-up position, Crum in third, Nash in fourth and Landon Devaughn in fifth.
The final race of the night saw the Heritage Finance Late Models go at it. Doug Barnes led the way in qualifying, with Mitch Walker, Millington, Jacob Heafner and Diaz finishing second through fifth, respectively. There were multiple cautions once again as Diaz earned the win, the trophy and the $6,000 winner’s check, while Walker came in second, Carson Kvapil finished third, Millington took fourth and Taylor Satterfield was the fifth-place finisher.
