Davis helps Post 48 baseball split with Henderson County

NEWTON — A masterful performance from Luke Davis highlighted Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday as the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team earned a 5-0 win over visiting Henderson County Post 77. However, Post 48 couldn’t hold a three-run lead in the nightcap as it fell by a 6-5 final.

Hickory moved to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in Area IV Western Division play, while Henderson is now 4-3 and 4-2. But despite being three games below.500 in the overall standings, Post 48 is now 3-3 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in 2022.

“We just put some hits together,” Post 48 coach Allen Sigmon said of the Game 1 win. “We got 13 (hits) in the second game, we just swung the bat well tonight. If we make a couple of plays defensively in the second game then we sweep, but that’s the way the ball bounced tonight.”

Game 1Davis, who turned 19 on Friday, pitched all seven innings in the opening contest. The right-hander struck out seven and issued one walk while surrendering four hits in the shutout victory.

“The main thing about it was he got ahead early in the count,” said Sigmon of Davis. “His pitch count was below 80 for seven innings. He just stayed ahead of the batters, kept them off balance, made the pitches he had to make when he had to make them.”

All of the scoring came in the bottom of the fourth, when Hickory tallied five runs on four hits while also benefiting from two errors and a walk. Following two quick outs, William Weidner singled through the right side before moving to second on a walk to Jack McGhinnis and being replaced by Zane Wilson on the base paths.

After Blake Evans reached on an infield single to third, Wilson crossed the plate on a single to left from Hayden Tabor. Ryan Zych followed with a single of his own that plated another run and scored two additional runs when the left fielder let the ball get past him. Zych ended up at third, from where he scored on a fielding error that allowed Henry Stewart to reach.

Davis finished his complete-game performance with three strikeouts over the final three innings, and the game ended on a 6-4-3 double play from shortstop Aidan Landrum to the second baseman Weidner to McGhinnis at first base.

Stewart was the only player to record two hits, with Post 48 also getting one hit each from Tabor, Zych, Landrum, Davis, Weidner and Evans. Meanwhile, Henderson received one hit apiece from Brayden Corn, Sam Wolfe, Skyler Albright and Devin Walker.

Game 2Despite outhitting Post 77 13-8, Hickory suffered a one-run defeat in Friday’s second contest, during which Post 48 served as the visiting team. Each team scored in the opening inning, Hickory on an RBI double from Justin Skewes and Henderson on an RBI single from Brody Parris.

Post 48 added another run in the second on an RBI single from McGhinnis, while an RBI groundout from Wilson and an RBI single from Weidner in the third inning made it 4-1 in favor of Hickory. However, Post 77 rallied for three runs in the fourth on a two-run single from Corn and a wild pitch that scored Tyler Hodges.

After Post 48 retook the lead on a two-out single from Stewart that scored Tabor in the top of the sixth, Henderson jumped in front in the bottom half of the frame. An RBI single from Parris tied things at 5-all before Walker plated a run with a fielder’s choice.

Wilson led off the Hickory seventh with an infield single before stealing second and moving to third on a groundout from Weidner. But after a strikeout, a pitch was thrown high over the catcher’s head that Wilson tried to score on, only to be tagged out at the plate by Wolfe for the final out of the game.

Speaking of Wolfe, he picked up the save after pitching the entire seventh, while Kaedon Clark was the winning pitcher. Landrum started and lasted 3 2/3 innings for Post 48, with Walker throwing the first three innings for Henderson.

Recording two hits for Post 77 were Corn and Parris, while Wolfe, Albright, Julian Lewis and Esteban Sanchez had one hit apiece. As for Hickory, it received two-hit efforts from Stewart, Skewes, Wilson and McGhinnis to go with one hit each from Tabor, Zych, Landrum, Weidner and Evans.

“The last at-bat he (Stewart) had he just battled and battled and battled, and went the opposite way with it,” said Sigmon of Stewart’s four hits over the two games from the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “... He’s a good hitter, he’s gonna step in there and battle, he’s gonna take good swings and he barrels up a lot of times.”

Post 48 hosts Caldwell County Post 29 on Monday before visiting Cherryville Post 100 on Tuesday, while Henderson is at Cherryville on Monday before traveling to Rutherford County Post 423 on Tuesday. All four of those games will begin at 7 p.m.

Game 1

Post 77 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Post 48 000 500 X — 5 8 1

WP: Luke Davis

LP: Bryce Davidson

Game 2

Post 48 112 001 0 — 5 13 2

Post 77 100 302 X — 6 8 1

WP: Kaedon Clark

LP: Elijah Miller

Sv: Sam Wolfe

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

