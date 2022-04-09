Dash use 4-homer night to down Crawdads

WINSTON-SALEM — In contradiction to the old adage, opportunity knocked and knocked and knocked for the Hickory Crawdads in their South Atlantic League season opener Friday night. While the lineup answered the bell twice, it was not enough as the Winston-Salem Dash powered up for a 7-5 win in front of 7,086 fans at Truist Stadium.

The loss was the second straight season-opening defeat for the Crawdads since moving into Class High-A last year. The teams will resume the series tonight at 6 p.m. and close it out Sunday at 1 p.m. Hickory opens the home season at L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods.

With the exception of five plate appearances, Winston-Salem led the entire game, but it was never a comfortable lead. Prior to being retired 1-2-3 for the only time to close out the game in the ninth, the Crawdads put 22 runners (12 walks and 10 hits) on through eight innings. However, Hickory had two runners picked off and lost another on a double play. The Crawdads stranded 13 for the night including the bases loaded in back-to-back innings.

“It was good to see the quality of ABs (at-bats) throughout the game,” said Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza in the clubhouse after the game. “That’s definitely something to build on.”

When asked if hitters were pressing to get runners in, Cardoza simply chalked the night up to the whims of the game.

“I think it’s just baseball,” Cardoza said. “We were aware that at one point we were one hit away from that game.”

With a stiff wind blowing out much of the game, the Dash (1-0) took advantage with four home runs. The first came two hitters into the lineup as Bryan Ramos blasted Owen White’s fastball over the fence in right-center. Light-hitting shortstop Moises Castillo made it 2-0 in the third when he sliced a liner down the right-field line tucked inside the foul pole at the 322-foot sign and just over a three-foot high fence. The homer was his 14th in six pro seasons.

White completed three innings in his first start with Hickory, giving up the two runs and striking out three.

Triston Polley replaced White and was greeted rudely by Adam Hackenberg, who lifted a ball into the jet stream that carried the ball just over the fence in left-center.

The score remained 3-0 until the sixth when an unusual circumstance seemed to turn the fortunes for Hickory (0-1). The Dash were set to bring reliever Yoelvin Silven into the game, but he was not on the lineup card submitted prior to the umpires and had to leave. Winston-Salem brought in Taylor Broadway and the Crawdads seized the chance to get even.

Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez sandwiched singles around a strikeout before Cristian Inoa added his own single to score Saggese. Broadway walked Evan Carter to load the bases and later walked Frainyer Chavez to force in Rodriguez. Theo Dellinger was brought in to stop the rally, but he walked Trevor Hauver to score Inoa and tie the game.

Nevertheless, it took Winston-Salem three hitters to re-establish the lead and it again came off the bat of Hackenberg, as his no-doubter to left punched the score to 6-3.

Hickory fought back in the top of the seventh when Inoa doubled in two runs. The hit capped a three-hit night with which the team’s first baseman drove in three of the five runs. Cardoza, who managed Inoa at Low-A Down East last season when he had 33 extra-base hits and hit .292, said he is continuing the success he had last fall when the Wood Ducks made the playoffs.

“He did what he did all of last year,” stated Cardoza. “Square the baseball up. Last year, he pretty much carried the team down the stretch. It was great to see him healthy, moving better and continuing to square it up.”

But after blasting four homers, the Dash got an insurance run in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Osik hit a pitch off the end of the bat that slowly rolled about 40 feet to the left of the mound. Perfectly placed for a single, the Crawdads could only watch as Oscar Colas tiptoed home from third for what was the final margin.

Note: Hickory shortstop Luisangel Acuna hurt his right ankle when he crossed the first base bag in the first inning. After limping back to the dugout, Acuna was removed from the game and later taken to the clubhouse. “Our trainer got his hands on him and we’ll evaluate him tomorrow morning,” said Cardoza.