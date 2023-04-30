For the second time in five days, the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the visiting Hickory Crawdads in both games of a South Atlantic League doubleheader. Following back-to-back rainouts on Thursday and Friday, Winston-Salem won Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill by a 4-1 score before taking Game 2 by a 4-2 final.

The Dash improved to 13-5, while Hickory dropped to 10-8 entering today’s series finale, which begins at 2 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

In the first seven-inning contest on Saturday, Winston-Salem outhit Hickory 8-4. The only extra-base hit for the Crawdads came on a double from designated hitter Liam Hicks, while Keyber Rodriguez, Frainyer Chavez and Cooper Johnson had singles.

The winning pitcher in Game 1 was Winston-Salem’s Kohl Simas (2-0), who tossed four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with six strikeouts and five walks. Meanwhile, Hickory starter Kumar Rocker (1-1) took the loss following five innings of four-run, seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk.

In Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Dash finished with seven hits and the Crawdads totaled five. Winston-Salem also committed four errors, but was still able to notch the victory.

Designated hitter Yenci Pena had a double and a single for Hickory in the nightcap, while Rodriguez, Max Acosta and Geisel Cepeda each had one single. On the other side, Winston-Salem starter Tommy Sommer (1-0) earned the win thanks to five innings of three-hit ball during which he surrendered an unearned run with three strikeouts and two walks, while Tristan Stivors picked up his third save courtesy of a 1-2-3 seventh during which he struck out two batters.

Taking the loss in Game 2 was Hickory’s Larson Kindreich (1-1), who allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Following today's contest, the Crawdads return home for a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Game 1 of the set is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Winston-Salem is also in action on Tuesday, when it opens a six-game home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers with a 7 p.m. contest.