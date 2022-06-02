Dale Jr. to appear at Hickory Motor Speedway June 11; he will serve as grand marshal of Jack Ingram memorial race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming to Hickory Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer and member of the legendary racing family will be appearing as the grand marshal for the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial 111 race on June 11, according to a post on the racetrack’s Facebook page. The race is a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram, who died last year.

Earnhardt responded to the speedway’s announcement on Twitter, tweeting: “Look forward to seeing everyone out at Hickory in a few weeks. Come see some great racing at a track with incredible history.”

Earnhardt will be devoting about an hour or so of his time to signing autographs, Speedway General Manager Kevin Piercy said. The race itself is expected to start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. but Piercy is advising spectators to arrive early.

“It’s going to be a big event,” Piercy said. “There’s going to be a lot of people here. We just recommend come early. They’ll be a limited amount of time and we’ll do our best for everybody to have an opportunity to meet Dale and talk to him.”

Piercy said Earnhardt was his top choice to serve as marshal for the race. Piercy said he knew Earnhardt through his efforts to get the speedway featured in the iRacing simulator; Earnhardt is executive director for iRacing.

Piercy said Thursday that tickets should be available within the next few days.

