CVYSA 04 Blast Blue Girls win national title

DENVER — The Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association 04 Blast Blue Girls won the United States Club National Cup Premier National Championship this past Tuesday, defeating Salvo Football Club from Eagan, Minnesota, by a 2-1 final in the title contest. The 04 Blast Blue Girls previously emerged victorious during all four of their matches in the Southeast Regional Championship tournament held June 12-15 at Truist Sports Park in Advance.

The national tournament was held at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The 04 Blast Blue Girls beat 04 Dynamos Gold from Houston, Texas, by a 3-2 score on July 16 behind three goals from Ava Hartman, two assists from Skylar Georges and one assist from Juliette Hessong.

The 04 Blast Blue Girls followed their opening-round victory with a 1-1 tie against Eden Prairie Soccer Club 04 (Minnesota) on July 17. Georges scored the team’s only goal on a free kick from 19 yards out with five minutes remaining.

Last Sunday, the 04 Blast Blue Girls met Salvo FC for the first time, winning 3-0 behind one goal apiece from Hessong, Hartman and Georges and an assist from Alexa Lopez. Hartman and Georges each scored on penalty kicks.