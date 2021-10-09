Crim receives All-Star nod after standout season with Crawdads

The Hickory Crawdads' leading power hitter during the 2021 season received an accolade, as announced by Major League Baseball this week.

Blaine Crim was selected as the All-Star first baseman for the High-A East League when the awards for the league were announced. He was the lone Crawdads player to make the squad.

In 73 games with the Crawdads, Crim, the Texas Rangers’ 19th-round pick out of Mississippi College in 2019, hit .300 to go with a team-high 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. Despite a promotion to Double-A in early August, Crim was also second on the team with 81 hits.

Receiving league-wide honors were Matt Frazier of Greensboro, named the Most Valuable Player; Quinn Priester of Bowling Green (Kentucky), named the Pitcher of the Year; and top MLB Prospect Ronny Mauricio of Brooklyn. Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith was the manager of the year after leading the Hot Rods to an 82-36 record and the league championship.

Three Hickory players set for Arizona Fall League

The Texas Rangers selected three Crawdads that spent time on the 2021 team to play in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), which begins a 90-game season on Wednesday.