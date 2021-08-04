Crawdads win opener, lose 2nd game at Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads experienced drastically different results during the first two games of their six-game road series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. After pounding out 12 hits in a 15-3 victory on Tuesday night, the Crawdads managed just six hits in a 6-2 loss to the Grasshoppers on Wednesday afternoon at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field.

Hickory (36-43) recorded five home runs in Tuesday’s contest, with Dustin Harris blasting two in his Crawdads debut and Trevor Hauver, Justin Foscue and Ezequiel Duran finishing with one apiece. Duran’s homer was a fifth-inning grand slam, while Harris hit two-run shots in the first and third innings to go with a two-run homer from Foscue in the fourth and a solo shot from Hauver in the third.

Harris registered three hits and four RBIs, while Foscue added two hits and two RBIs, Hauver notched two hits and one RBI, Jonathan Ornelas tallied two hits, Duran finished with one hit and four RBIs and Josh Smith and David Garcia each recorded one hit and one RBI. The Crawdads were also aided by four Greensboro (50-30) errors, with Hickory starting pitcher Justin Slaten (4-6) earning the win after tossing five innings of three-run, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks and the Grasshoppers’ Grant Ford (6-2) suffering the loss after giving up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings.