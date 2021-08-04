Crawdads win opener, lose 2nd game at Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads experienced drastically different results during the first two games of their six-game road series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. After pounding out 12 hits in a 15-3 victory on Tuesday night, the Crawdads managed just six hits in a 6-2 loss to the Grasshoppers on Wednesday afternoon at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field.
Hickory (36-43) recorded five home runs in Tuesday’s contest, with Dustin Harris blasting two in his Crawdads debut and Trevor Hauver, Justin Foscue and Ezequiel Duran finishing with one apiece. Duran’s homer was a fifth-inning grand slam, while Harris hit two-run shots in the first and third innings to go with a two-run homer from Foscue in the fourth and a solo shot from Hauver in the third.
Harris registered three hits and four RBIs, while Foscue added two hits and two RBIs, Hauver notched two hits and one RBI, Jonathan Ornelas tallied two hits, Duran finished with one hit and four RBIs and Josh Smith and David Garcia each recorded one hit and one RBI. The Crawdads were also aided by four Greensboro (50-30) errors, with Hickory starting pitcher Justin Slaten (4-6) earning the win after tossing five innings of three-run, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks and the Grasshoppers’ Grant Ford (6-2) suffering the loss after giving up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings.
During Wednesday’s matinee game, Greensboro turned the tables on the Crawdads, getting a two-run homer from Aaron Shackelford in the opening inning and a two-run shot from Nick Gonzales in the fifth. Garcia was the only Hickory player with multiple hits, while Hauver and Miguel Aparicio each had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit apiece from Smith and Harris.
Greensboro starter Santiago Florez (1-1) collected the win in Game 2 following five innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run while striking out seven and walking one. On the other side, Hickory received 4 1/3 innings of six-run, six-hit ball from starter Seth Nordlin (3-1), who struck out seven and issued no walks.
The teams play again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before continuing their series with 6:30 contests on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Notes: The Crawdads bid farewell to one power-hitting first baseman on Tuesday and welcomed another one for their series opener at Greensboro.
The Texas Rangers announced Blaine Crim received a promotion from the Crawdads to Double-A Frisco (Texas), and was added to the RoughRiders’ game on Tuesday at home against Amarillo. In 73 games with the Crawdads, Crim bashed 20 home runs, which led all Rangers minor leaguers and placed him in a tie for the lead in the High-A East League, to go with 61 RBIs. He also led the team in batting average (.300), slugging percentage (.559) and on-base plus slugging (.931).
Joining the Crawdads was Dustin Harris, who moved up from Low-A Down East (Kinston) after hitting .300 in 72 games to go with 52 RBIs, all of which represented team highs for the Wood Ducks. A native of Tampa, Florida, Harris also led the team in slugging percentage (.471) and OPS (.857).