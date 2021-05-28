Crawdads win for 5th time in 6 games

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads earned their second shutout victory of the season on Thursday night, defeating the Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 at Truist Stadium. With the win, the Crawdads improved to 5-4 on the road and 3-6 against Winston-Salem in 2021.

Winners of five of its past six games, Hickory moved to 9-12 entering tonight's matchup with the Dash, who fell to 10-11 this season. After tonight's 7 p.m. contest, the teams will also play on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. as they wrap up their second six-game series of the year.

The Crawdads outhit Winston-Salem 9-3 during Thursday’s contest, receiving two hits and one RBI from both Kellen Strahm and David Garcia to go with one hit and two RBIs from Frainyer Chavez and one hit apiece from Jonathan Ornelas, Blaine Crim, Kole Enright and Jose Acosta. Hickory scored twice in the top of the third inning before adding two more runs in the ninth.

Left-handed starter Cody Bradford earned the win thanks to six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks, evening his record on the year at 1-1. After fellow southpaw Tyler Thomas provided Hickory with two innings of scoreless relief, righty Sean Chandler closed things out in the ninth.