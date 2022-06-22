Crawdads win first two games against Rome

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads won the first two games of a six-game road series with the Rome Braves, defeating their South Atlantic League foes 12-6 on Tuesday night and 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon. Hickory tallied 16 hits and three home runs in Tuesday’s contest before notching nine hits in Wednesday’s game.

During Tuesday’s game, the Crawdads (38-27) scored three runs in the top of the first inning before adding three more runs in the second and five in the third to build an 11-0 lead. Hickory ultimately cruised to a six-run triumph, with Evan Carter registering three hits including a grand slam, Aaron Zavala finishing with three hits including a solo homer, Trevor Hauver recording two hits including a solo shot and Keyber Rodriguez adding two hits.

The winning pitcher on Tuesday was Hickory starter Tekoah Roby (3-6), who tossed six innings of three-run, five-hit ball with nine strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Meanwhile, Rome (35-30) starter Roddery Munoz (2-3) took the loss after surrendering three runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

On Wednesday, the Crawdads scored four times in the fourth and five times in the seventh, with the Braves tallying single runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and ninth frames. Luisangel Acuna and Angel Aponte had two hits apiece to pace Hickory’s offensive attack, and the duo combined for six of the club’s seven RBIs.

Wednesday’s winning pitcher was Marc Church (2-2), who gave up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of relief. On the other side, Rome starter Dylan Dodd (6-5) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings.

The Crawdads and Braves will play their final game of the first half of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium. Game 4 of the series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. and Game 5 takes place on Saturday at 6 p.m., with the series finale slated for Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Crawdads will finish the first half in second place in the SAL’s South Division. Bowling Green (Kentucky) clinched the division’s first-half title with a win on Tuesday.

Note: The Texas Rangers announced that right-handed pitcher Owen White has been promoted from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco (Texas), with left-hander Larson Kindreich taking his place on the Crawdads’ roster. Kindreich comes to Hickory from Low-A Down East in Kinston.