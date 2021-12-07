Crawdads win 4 High-A East awards

The Crawdads claimed four High-A East awards in Minor League Baseball’s first-ever Major Fun Awards.

Hickory won two Golden Bobbleheads in the High-A East League for their promotional creativity. The Salute to Troops Night was awarded the Best Promotion/Event and the Hickory Couch Potatoes won in the Best Theme Night Collection or Specialty Jersey category.

Two members of the front office staff also won individual awards. General Manager Douglas Locascio was named the Executive of the Year, while Director of Marketing, Communications and Merchandise Ashley Salinas was named the Future Star of the Year.

The Salute to Troops Night was held on Sept. 11 this past year. The Crawdads partnered with the Hickory Aviation Museum and had three retired military airplanes on display outside of the stadium. Following the national anthem, a 1941 Boeing-Stearman did the Crawdads’ first-ever flyover. L.P. Frans Stadium was decorated to pay tribute to the fallen troops. There were 13 pieces of bunting hung around the concourse, while 13 stars were painted in the grass next to each of the baselines. One of the Crawdads’ logos was also painted with stars and stripes in the area between the warning track and home plate.