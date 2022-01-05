Crawdads' Willis, Salinas named assistant GMs

The Hickory Crawdads announced this week that Robby Willis and Ashley Salinas have been promoted to co-assistant general managers. Willis will be the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Sales and Salinas will be the AGM of Marketing.

Willis, who previously held the title of Director of Sales, first joined the team for the 2016 season as a group sales executive. He will continue to oversee the group and corporate sales departments in his new role.

Salinas joined the club in 2017 as the Creative Services Specialist. She is responsible for the team’s graphic design, marketing, media relations and team store. Additionally, she oversees the ballpark entertainment department.

“We are excited for what Ashley and Robby bring to the table and for where they will help lead the organization in the years to come,” general manager Douglas Locascio said.