ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Rome Braves 5-1 in the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series on Tuesday, outhitting their South Division foes 11-4 in the process. The Crawdads scored a run in the top of the first inning to take a lead they would never relinquish, also adding one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the ninth while holding Rome to a single run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hickory (19-29) received three hits from Frainyer Chavez and two hits including a solo home run from Abimelec Ortiz, who raised his batting average to .333. The Crawdads also got one hit apiece from Alejandro Osuna, Keyber Rodriguez, Tucker Mitchell, Max Acosta, Cody Freeman and Geisel Cepeda.

The Braves (24-28) got one hit each from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Drake Baldwin, Ignacio Alvarez and Adam Zebrowski. However, they didn’t receive a single hit from the bottom five hitters in their batting order, who combined to go 0-for-16 at the plate.

Dane Acker pitched the first four innings for Hickory, allowing just one hit while striking out five and issuing no walks. Reliever Emiliano Teodo (2-0) earned the win thanks to 3 1/3 innings of one-run, one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Yohanse Morel retired two batters and Robby Ahlstrom recorded the final three outs.

Rome starter Cedric De Grandpre (1-1) took the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Tonight’s game between the Crawdads and Braves begins at 7 p.m., as do Thursday and Friday’s contests. Saturday’s game is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch, while Sunday’s series finale will start at 1 p.m.