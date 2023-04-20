Down four runs on two separate occasions, the Hickory Crawdads rallied late and walked off with an 8-7 win over the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Wednesday night in front of 1,065 fans on hand at L.P. Frans Stadium to see the second game of the six-game South Atlantic League series.

The win pulled the Crawdads (5-4) even in the series, which resumes tonight at 7 p.m.

Bowling Green (6-3) roughed up starter Wilson Santos to build a 4-0 lead by the third inning and a 7-3 advantage in the fourth.

Junior Caminero, who had the decisive home run in Tuesday’s series-opening win, went 4-for-4 with two more homers that provided much of the early production for the Hot Rods on Wednesday.

Willy Vasquez singled in a run and Nick Schnell added a sacrifice fly in the top of the first to put Bowling Green up 2-0. Caminero added two more in the third with his third homer of the season.

Hickory got within 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Jayce Easley doubled in a run and scored on Alejandro Osuna’s single. A botched relay throw from Vasquez on a potential inning-ending double play allowed Josh Hatcher to reach and also scored Max Acosta, who had reached earlier in the inning on an error.

However, Caminero got all three runs back for the Hot Rods with his second homer of the night in the fourth.

The Hot Rods botched another inning-ending double play in the sixth, with Vazquez’s relay throw again skipping away and allowing Osuna to score from second.

Hickory got even with three runs in the seventh. Facing Wake Forest product Antonio Menendez, Easley walked with one out and moved to second on Acosta’s single to left. Osuna (2-for-4, walk) doubled in Easley, with Hatcher (3-for-4, walk) providing the big blow with a two-run single to right.

The Crawdads bullpen had a stellar night, picking up in relief of Santos in the fourth. Robby Ahlstrom allowed three hits and walked three over 2 1/3 innings, but struck out five to keep the Hot Rods off the board. Andy Rodriguez allowed two base runners over two innings and also struck out five.

Michael Brewer (1-0) worked around a walk with one out, striking out two to pick up the win.

The Crawdads' first walk-off win of the season came against Sandy Gaston (0-1), who entered in the ninth. Hatcher and Daniel Mateo both walked, leading to Cody Freeman’s single to center that brought in the winning run.