Crawdads top Hot Rods in pitchers’ duel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — There weren’t many runs scored during Saturday’s South Atlantic League matchup between the Hickory Crawdads and the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark. But Hickory did just enough to defeat the Hot Rods 3-1 in front of 2,689 fans in a battle of the top two teams in the SAL’s South Division.

Each club scored in the first inning, with the Crawdads (33-23) getting a solo home run from Luisangel Acuna and the Hot Rods (33-22) tallying their only run of the night on an RBI single from Osleivis Basabe. Hickory responded with a two-run blast from Chris Seise in the fourth to complete the scoring.

The Crawdads outhit Bowling Green 8-2 behind two hits apiece from Seise and Trevor Hauver, while Acuna, Jayce Easley, Aaron Zavala and Cristian Inoa each finished with one hit. Hickory’s eight-hit performance came in support of pitchers Owen White and Marc Church, who earned the win and save, respectively.

White (6-2) tossed seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and two walks, while Church notched his fourth save thanks to two innings of hitless ball during which he struck out four and issued no walks. On the other side, Logan Workman (1-2) took the loss following five innings of three-run, five-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two bases on balls.

Hickory faces Bowling Green again on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. before returning home to begin a six-game series with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Tuesday at 7 p.m.