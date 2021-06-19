Crawdads top Greenville, snap 6-game skid

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads nabbed their first victory in a week on the road Friday night, topping the Greenville Drive by an 8-5 final to snap a six-game losing streak. With the win, which came in front of 5,475 fans at Fluor Field at the West End, the Crawdads improved to 14-26 during the 2021 season.

On the other side, Greenville fell to 22-18. The Drive had won seven consecutive games entering Friday’s contest, but lost to Hickory for the first time in four meetings. The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before wrapping up their six-game series at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Hickory outhit the Drive 14-10, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings before adding single tallies in the third and fourth frames. After Greenville scored four times in the sixth, each team notched one run in the eighth before the Crawdads capped the scoring with a single run in the ninth.

Kole Enright had three hits and one RBI for Hickory, while Kellen Strahm finished with two hits and two RBIs, Frainyer Chavez and Jake Guenther each had two hits and one RBI and Trey Hair had two hits. The Crawdads also received one hit and two RBIs from David Garcia, one hit and one RBI from Scott Kapers and one hit from Miguel Aparicio.