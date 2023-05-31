Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads collected their fifth win in six games during the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series on Tuesday night at Fluor Field at the West End. The visiting Crawdads emerged victorious by a 5-1 final over the Greenville Drive, who suffered their second straight loss following a four-game winning streak.

Hickory (17-25) started the scoring with a single run in the top of the second inning. A single from Daniel Mateo and back-to-back walks by Abimelec Ortiz and Josh Hatcher loaded the bases with one out before Mateo crossed the plate on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Keyber Rodriguez.

The Crawdads added four runs in the fifth. A two-run single from Tucker Mitchell plated Rodriguez and J.P. Martinez, with Alejandro Osuna also scoring on the play thanks to a fielding error by Greenville (24-22) center fielder Max Ferguson. Mitchell advanced to third on the error and scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Max Acosta.

The Drive scored their only run on an RBI fielder’s choice from Eduardo Lopez in the bottom of the ninth.

Hickory outhit Greenville 8-6 behind two hits apiece from Rodriguez and Mitchell and one hit each from Mateo, Ortiz, Osuna and Acosta. Starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (1-2) tossed five innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk to earn the win, while Robby Ahlstrom and Winston Santos each pitched an inning of relief and Andy Rodriguez covered the final two frames.

On the other side, Greenville starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion (2-3) took the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings. Drive reliever Jordan DiValerio threw three innings, while Graham Hoffman recorded the last six outs.

The teams face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m., with Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s games set to begin at the same time before Sunday’s series finale features a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.