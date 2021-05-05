Crawdads top Grasshoppers 7-5 in return to diamond

GREENSBORO — For the first time since appearing in the South Atlantic League championship series in 2019, the Hickory Crawdads played a baseball game on Tuesday night. In their inaugural contest as members of Minor League Baseball’s High-A East League, the Crawdads defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-5 at First National Bank Field.

The game was the first of six straight between the South Division foes, who play again tonight at 6:30 p.m. before facing off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hickory begins its home slate with six consecutive contests against the Winston-Salem Dash starting next Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Crawdads (1-0) scored twice in the top of the second. Blake Crim scored on an RBI single from Jake Guenther, while David Garcia crossed the plate on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Pedro Gonzalez.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro (0-1) grabbed its first lead of the season on a two-out, three-run home run from Liover Peguero in the bottom of the second, but Hickory regained the advantage thanks to four runs in the third. Jonathan Ornelas scored on Crim’s single to right, while a fielding error allowed Justin Foscue and Crim to score before another error on the Grasshoppers brought in Garcia to make it 6-3 in favor of the visitors.