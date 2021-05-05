Crawdads top Grasshoppers 7-5 in return to diamond

GREENSBORO — For the first time since appearing in the South Atlantic League championship series in 2019, the Hickory Crawdads played a baseball game on Tuesday night. In their inaugural contest as members of Minor League Baseball’s High-A East League, the Crawdads defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-5 at First National Bank Field.
The game was the first of six straight between the South Division foes, who play again tonight at 6:30 p.m. before facing off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hickory begins its home slate with six consecutive contests against the Winston-Salem Dash starting next Tuesday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Crawdads (1-0) scored twice in the top of the second. Blake Crim scored on an RBI single from Jake Guenther, while David Garcia crossed the plate on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Pedro Gonzalez.
Greensboro (0-1) grabbed its first lead of the season on a two-out, three-run home run from Liover Peguero in the bottom of the second, but Hickory regained the advantage thanks to four runs in the third. Jonathan Ornelas scored on Crim’s single to right, while a fielding error allowed Justin Foscue and Crim to score before another error on the Grasshoppers brought in Garcia to make it 6-3 in favor of the visitors.
Following a solo homer from the Crawdads’ Chris Seise to lead off the fourth, the Grasshoppers used another long ball of their own to cut into the deficit. Matt Gorski blasted a two-run shot over the left-center field fence with one out in the fifth, which accounted for the final score of 7-5 as neither team crossed the plate over the final four frames.
Hickory outhit Greensboro 8-7 and played errorless baseball in its 2021 season opener. Crim had three of the Crawdads’ hits, with Ornelas adding two to go with one apiece from Seise and Guenther.
Triston Polley earned the win for the Crawdads in relief of starting pitcher Justin Slaten. The left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with one strikeout and four walks, while Nick Snyder, Grant Anderson and Daniel Robert also pitched, with the latter notching a two-inning save during which he struck out five and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk.
The victory marked Hickory’s second opening-day win in a row, as the Crawdads defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 9-4 to open the 2019 season. Now known as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, they were also announced as members of the High-A East League in February.