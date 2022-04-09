Crawdads top Dash 8-4 for 1st win

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads bounced back from a season-opening loss to the Winston-Salem Dash with an 8-4 road victory in front of 2,323 fans on Saturday at Truist Stadium. Hickory also outhit the Dash 8-4 and benefited from three errors by the hosts.

Leadoff hitter Evan Carter finished with three hits to pace the Crawdads’ offensive attack, while Cristian Inoa had two hits including a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Thomas Saggese, Angel Aponte and Jake Guenther added one hit apiece for Hickory (1-1), which faces Winston-Salem (1-1) again on Sunday at 1 p.m. before hosting the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the opener of a six-game series.

Relief pitcher Jesus Linarez (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with one strikeout and one walk. Mason Englert started for the Crawdads, who also used Juan Mejia and Marc Church in relief.

For the game, Hickory’s four pitchers struck out 10 and issued two walks. The Crawdads also hit a batter.