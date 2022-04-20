 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawdads top Blue Rocks in series opener

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads returned to the road with a 7-5 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. The South Atlantic League victory pushed Hickory to 4-6 on the season, while Wilmington dropped to 5-5.

Despite being outhit 9-8, the Crawdads benefited from four errors by the Blue Rocks. Evan Carter and Chris Seise each had two hits to lead Hickory on offense, while Aaron Zavala, Cristian Inoa, Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez added one apiece.

Hickory led 3-1 after the first inning before the Blue Rocks rallied to take a 4-3 advantage after four. The Crawdads briefly tied things at 4-all in the fifth before Wilmington retook the lead in the sixth, but two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth allowed Hickory to escape with a two-run triumph.

Relief pitcher Joe Corbett (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Hickory following two innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run while striking out four and issuing one walk. Marc Church earned the save thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks.

The teams play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. before continuing their six-game series on Thursday at the same time.

Chris Seise

Seise 
