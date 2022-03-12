Crawdads to host fan fest April 7

The Hickory Crawdads will hold a Fan Fest event presented by Sheds Direct on Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The entire 2022 Crawdads team and coaching staff will be at Fan Fest. Players will be available for autographs and the coaching staff will be speaking during the event.

Fans attending the event will get to watch the team’s practice before the team members wrap up and join the festivities.

Admission is $5 to Fan Fest. Concessions, amusements and the team store will be open. An All-You-Can-Eat-Picnic option is also available for pre-purchase for an additional $5 ($10 total for admission and the picnic).

To purchase tickets to the event or the picnic option, please call 828-322-3000 or email Daniel Barkley at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

The Crawdads will take on the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team on Tuesday, April 5, in an exhibition game. The team will open the regular season on the road in Winston-Salem against the Dash before returning home for opening night at L.P. Frans on Tuesday, April 12, against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods.