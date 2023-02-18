The Hickory Crawdads will make their 2023 debut with an exhibition game at L.P. Frans Stadium against Catawba Valley Community College on Tuesday, April 4. The game, presented by Sheds Direct, will have a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. CVCC students and faculty can get a free ticket with their school ID at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office.

Concessions and the Performance Food Group Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

It will be the first Dollar Dog Tuesday of the year, meaning hot dogs will be $1 and dogs can attend for $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. As part of Craft Beer Tuesday by Lowes Foods, craft pints will be $4.

The exhibition will be the first time the Crawdads take the field in 2023. They will open the regular season at home on Thursday, April 6, for the opener of a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale in March at the Spring Fling. Group outings, ticket books and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, call the Crawdads’ front office at 828-322-3000.

Crawdads to hold two App State Nights in 2023

The Crawdads are excited to partner with Appalachian State University for a pair of App State Nights at L.P. Frans Stadium during the 2023 season.

The first night, Saturday, April 22, will feature a Yosef bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. The second game, Saturday, Aug. 26, will include an App State-themed hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. The black adjustable hat features a Crawdad peaking over the mountains framed by a baseball diamond and includes the App State logo above the right ear. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Fans can secure their tickets to both games and guarantee each giveaway with the App State Night Package for $40 ($50 for VIP seats). The package ensures the giveaway without needing to arrive early to the stadium to wait in line. Season ticket holders can purchase the giveaways for $26 by contacting the Crawdads’ front office.

Packages can be purchased online at www.milb.com/hickory, over the phone by calling 828-322-3000 or in person starting at the App State vs. Queens University of Charlotte series, which began on Friday at L.P. Frans Stadium and continues with games today and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Individual tickets for these two games and the Crawdads’ other 64 home games will go on sale on March 18. Groups, patios and suites are on sale for all regular season games and the April 4 exhibition against CVCC.