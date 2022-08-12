Crawdads throw no-hitter for second straight month

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Last month, the Hickory Crawdads threw their first no-hitter of nine or more innings in 18 years.

It didn’t take nearly as long for the Crawdads to hurl another no-hitter, as Mason Englert and Theo McDowell — the latter of whom also combined with three other pitchers to throw July 9’s 10-inning no-hitter against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods — combined to no-hit the Greenville Drive on Thursday at Fluor Field at the West End. Hickory won the South Atlantic League contest by a 4-0 final to snap a five-game losing streak.

Englert improved to 6-4 on the year after tossing the first seven innings, striking out six and issuing two walks. As for McDowell, he pitched the final two frames to earn his first save of the season, finishing with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Crawdads (54-51, 16-23 in second half) registered 10 hits, with Evan Carter notching four hits including a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. Thomas Saggese added two hits, while Trevor Hauver, Cristian Inoa, Alejandro Osuna and Cody Freeman finished with one hit apiece.

The only three baserunners for Greenville (38-65, 12-25) came on walks by Niko Kavadas and Tyler McDonough in the bottom of the fifth and a base on balls by Marcelo Mayer in the ninth. Meanwhile, Drive starting pitcher Wyatt Olds (1-9) took the loss following 3 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks, with Jordan DiValerio and Maceo Campbell also pitching for the hosts.

Game 4 of the six-game series takes place tonight at 7:05 p.m.