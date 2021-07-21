Crawdads throttle Tourists 15-2 in series opener

ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads’ bats heated up last week at home, and they didn’t cool down during the opener of a six-game road series with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday night. A total of 2,065 fans attended the contest at Asheville’s McCormick Field, where the Crawdads collected a 15-2 victory.

The win was Hickory’s fourth in its past five games, with the Crawdads (29-38) scoring 50 runs in that stretch. Hickory improved to 15-16 on the road this season, while Asheville (28-37) fell to 20-15 at home.

The Crawdads outhit the Tourists 12-9 while also benefiting from three errors by the Asheville defense. Hickory scored single runs in the second and third innings before adding four in the fifth and nine in the sixth, while the Tourists managed single runs in the seventh and ninth frames.

Three Crawdads homered, with Miguel Aparicio and Trey Hair hitting two-run homers in the fifth before Jake Guenther launched a three-run shot in the sixth. All three blasts came with two outs.