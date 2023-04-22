Friday night’s promotion at L.P. Frans Stadium was focused around Halloween and the team dressed in orange provided the frightful moments.

Bowling Green (Kentucky) struggled to throw strikes much of the night, and the Hickory Crawdads gladly took advantage of the control woes and walked away — literally — with a 16-4 win in front of 2,975 fans present for the South Atlantic League win.

With the victory, the Crawdads (7-4) moved ahead of the Hot Rods (6-5) into second place in the SAL’s South Division and currently sit a game behind Winston-Salem (8-3) for the top spot.

The story of the game was wildness by the Hot Rods staff. A sextet of pitchers, which included catcher Nate Soria in the eighth inning, combined to walk 18 hitters and throw five wild pitches in the game. The group reached the 100-pitch mark by the third inning and finished with 208 in eight innings, with just 98 finding the strike zone.

Hickory actually was outhit 9-8 by Bowling Green, but 10 of the 18 walks issued eventually crossed the plate.

The Hot Rods took a 1-0 lead after two outs in the top of the first, when Junior Caminero and Wake Forest product Bobby Seymour hit back-to-back doubles.

However, the tenor of the game began in the bottom of the first when Hickory scored four runs on just one hit, that coming when a single by Max Acosta (2-for-4, walk) was sandwiched around walks from starting pitcher Austin Vernon (1-1) to Alejandro Osuna (0-for-1, 3 walks) and Josh Hatcher. Cody Freeman’s flyout to left was deep enough to score Osuna and it looked as if that would be the lone run when Geisel Cepeda bounced to third. However, Caminero’s throw to first skipped past everyone, allowing two runs to score and placing Cepeda at third.

Frainyer Chavez walked before he and Cepeda pulled off a double steal with the latter scoring on the swipe of home. Chavez moved to third when catcher Jeffry Parra’s throw went into center field. Hickory reloaded the bases on two more walks but settled for the four runs.

The Crawdads added a run with two outs in the second when Hatcher walked and scored on Freeman’s double.

Bowling Green's Carson Williams chipped at the deficit with an RBI double in the third. But three more walks contributed to a five-run third for Hickory that swelled the lead to 10-2. Jayce Easley doubled in a run, and both Hatcher and Freeman contributed two-run singles.

Freeman (2-for-4, walk, 6 RBIs) added a run-scoring grounder in the fifth before Bowling Green answered with two runs in the sixth.

Hickory then batted around for the third time in the game in the sixth to score four more runs on just one hit. The inning featured six walks, with two of the runs scoring on a wild pitch and a third on a passed ball. Acosta had the lone hit, an RBI single to score Marcus Smith (0-for-1, 4 walks).

Freeman’s RBI grounder against Soria in the eighth wrapped up the scoring.

Mitch Bratt allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five as he pitched into the fifth for Hickory. He gave way to Bradford Webb, who gave up two runs (one earned) over 2 1/3 innings and received the scorer’s decision win to even his record at 1-1. Spencer Mraz allowed a hit and struck out three to close out the final two innings.

Game 5 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.