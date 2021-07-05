Crawdads take series with July 4th victory over Tourists

A candidate for High-A East League player of the week, Aparicio, who finished the week 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits (1.915 OPS), had three hits on the night and ended a double short of the cycle. He provided the triple portion of the cycle in the fourth, which brought in Trey Hair, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Aparicio scored on Pedro Gonzalez’s fly ball to left to up the lead to 5-0.

The five runs all came against Macuare (0-4) and capped a week during which Hickory scored 21 of the 30 runs over 26.1 innings in the series against the Tourists’ starters.

The runs also provided plenty of support for Crawdads starter Grant Wolfram to pick up his first win (1-2) of the season. The 24-year-old lefty allowed just four baserunners over six innings and struck out nine. With just four balls getting to the outfield, the lone hit against him came in the fourth on a double by Matt Barefoot.

Hickory’s final run came in the sixth, when Crim doubled and scored with two outs on a throwing error by shortstop Freudis Nova.

The Tourists' only run came to start the seventh, when Enmanuel Valdez greeted reliever Grant Anderson with a solo blast to center, his league leading 14th of the season. Anderson recovered to get through two innings without further damage.

Jean Casanova closed out the game in the ninth, working around a leadoff single in the process. The right-hander continues a stretch in which he has allowed two earned runs on 13 hits over his last 13 outings, covering 18.1 innings, with 27 strikeouts and six walks.